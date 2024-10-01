Letter: If Natatorium is repaired, what happens to sea life?

A project that seeks to repair the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium is looking for $35 million in funding. The ocean swimming pool section is 320-by-130 feet, as it was when originally built in 1927, to honor those who served in World War I. Will the rebuilding of the saltwater swimming pool area ruin any newly reestablished sea life on the pool’s bottom?

It’s odd that the same rules don’t apply when ships or yachts accidentally beach or drag their anchors on nearby ocean floors. If tourists want to walk along the beach next door, should they stop at the memorial’s edge, and walk around the parking lot to get to the beach on the other side? Will this open the door to allow future construction projects below the waves on all islands, while the sea life yells out for us to protect their millions of years of sheltered ocean habitat?

John Burns

Wahiawa

