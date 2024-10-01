Letter: Israel should be feted for recent military actions

With tensions escalating in the Middle East the world ought to stop castigating Israel for its desire to defend itself and instead start rallying behind them. Israel recently eliminated the despicable leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah in carefully coordinated attacks. But as is usually the case, instead of what should’ve been a moment of laudability, the U.S. and the rest of the world criticized Israel.

All of this begs the question: Whose side is the world really on? If the world wishes for this conflict to end, the Israelis must project strength and be able to defend themselves against their enemies. The moment Israel indicates a semblance of weakness, Iran and regional terrorist groups will be encouraged to attack the country. We must remember that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East and isn’t desirous of annihilating its neighbors.

Kala‘e Kong

Pearl City

