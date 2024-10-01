On the Move: Sarah Kama and Ross Willkom

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Partners in Development Foundation has named Sarah Kama director of finance. Previously senior director of finance at Sony Music Entertainment, Kama joins the organization with more than 10 years’ experience in financial management and strategic planning, including positions at American Express Global Business Travel and PepsiCo.

Mid-Pacific Institute has hired Ross Willkom as director of alumni and parent engagement. Willkom was previously brand manager for the Hawaii Tourism Authority, joining Mid-Pacific with experience in marketing, event management and client relations.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.