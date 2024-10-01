Chaminade volleyball remains at No. 9

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team remained at No. 9 in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday, following a split of their PacWest matches against Academy of Art and San Francisco State over the weekend.

The Silverswords (10-4, 3-0 PacWest) came in tied with West Texas A&M.

The top four remained unchanged, with the University of Tampa staying at No. 1, followed by MSU Denver, Nebraska-Kearney and Southwest Minnesota State. Point Loma was the only other PacWest team to make the poll, coming in at No. 20.