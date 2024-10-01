Football top 10: No. 1, No. 2 clash Saturday

Tuesday, October 1, 2024
80°
Today's Paper
By Paul Honda
Today
•
Updated
11:30 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
There will not be any further dissent after this weekend, not in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.
After No. 1 Campbell, possessor of 12 first-place votes, and No. 2 Mililani, which holds four first-place tags, face off Saturday, one team will have all the top votes. Maybe.
Campbell made a rare midseason off-island trip over the weekend, routing Keaau 50-14. Mililani outlasted three-time defending champion Kahuku 14-10 to set up the showdown for the two unbeaten teams.
A key ILH showdown between fourth-ranked Saint Louis and No. 6 Kamehameha is also set for Saturday. Saint Louis is 2-0 in ILH Open Division play. Kamehameha is 1-1 in league action.
Star-Advertiser Football Top 10
Monday, Sept. 30, 2024
Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW
1. Campbell (5-0, 3-0 OIA Open) (12) 153 1
> won at Keaau, 50-14
> next: at No. 2 Mililani, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
2. Mililani (6-0, 2-0 OIA Open) (4) 147 3
> def. No. 2 Kahuku, 14-10
> next: vs. No. 1 Campbell, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
3. Kahuku (4-3, 1-1 OIA Open) 128 2
> lost at No. 3 Mililani, 14-10
> next: vs. Waipahu, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
4. Saint Louis (4-2, 2-0 ILH Open) 114 4
> bye
> next: at No. 6 Kamehameha, Saturday, 7 p.m.
5. Kapolei (4-1, 1-1 OIA Open) 96 5
> def. Waipahu, 61-8
> next: at No. 10 Farrington, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
6. Kamehameha (4-2, 1-1 ILH Open) 77 6
> next: vs. No. 4 Saint Louis, Saturday, 7 p.m.
7. Punahou (2-4, 0-2 ILH Open) 56 7
> next: bye (vs. Kamehameha, Saturday, Oct. 12, 3 p.m.)
8. Konawaena (5-2, 5-0 BIIF) 36 8
> def. Hilo, 28-0
> next: vs. Kealakehe, Thursday, 5 p.m.
9. Damien (6-1, 1-0 ILH D-I) 30 9-t
> def. Punahou I-AA, forfeit
> next: vs. Pac-Five, Friday, 7:30 p.m., John Velasco Stadium
10. Farrington (3-3, 0-2 OIA Open) 21 9-t
> next: vs. No. 5 Kapolei, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Also receiving votes: Moanalua 10, KS-Maui 6, Waianae 3, Lahainaluna 1, Pac-Five 1, Radford 1.