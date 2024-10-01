Football top 10: No. 1, No. 2 clash Saturday

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

There will not be any further dissent after this weekend, not in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

After No. 1 Campbell, possessor of 12 first-place votes, and No. 2 Mililani, which holds four first-place tags, face off Saturday, one team will have all the top votes. Maybe.

Campbell made a rare midseason off-island trip over the weekend, routing Keaau 50-14. Mililani outlasted three-time defending champion Kahuku 14-10 to set up the showdown for the two unbeaten teams.

A key ILH showdown between fourth-ranked Saint Louis and No. 6 Kamehameha is also set for Saturday. Saint Louis is 2-0 in ILH Open Division play. Kamehameha is 1-1 in league action.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Sept. 30, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Campbell (5-0, 3-0 OIA Open) (12) 153 1

> won at Keaau, 50-14

> next: at No. 2 Mililani, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

2. Mililani (6-0, 2-0 OIA Open) (4) 147 3

> def. No. 2 Kahuku, 14-10

> next: vs. No. 1 Campbell, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

3. Kahuku (4-3, 1-1 OIA Open) 128 2

> lost at No. 3 Mililani, 14-10

> next: vs. Waipahu, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

4. Saint Louis (4-2, 2-0 ILH Open) 114 4

> bye

> next: at No. 6 Kamehameha, Saturday, 7 p.m.

5. Kapolei (4-1, 1-1 OIA Open) 96 5

> def. Waipahu, 61-8

> next: at No. 10 Farrington, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

6. Kamehameha (4-2, 1-1 ILH Open) 77 6

> bye

> next: vs. No. 4 Saint Louis, Saturday, 7 p.m.

7. Punahou (2-4, 0-2 ILH Open) 56 7

> bye

> next: bye (vs. Kamehameha, Saturday, Oct. 12, 3 p.m.)

8. Konawaena (5-2, 5-0 BIIF) 36 8

> def. Hilo, 28-0

> next: vs. Kealakehe, Thursday, 5 p.m.

9. Damien (6-1, 1-0 ILH D-I) 30 9-t

> def. Punahou I-AA, forfeit

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Friday, 7:30 p.m., John Velasco Stadium

10. Farrington (3-3, 0-2 OIA Open) 21 9-t

> bye

> next: vs. No. 5 Kapolei, Friday, 7:30 p.m.