Volleyball top 10: ‘Iolani gets all the votes

‘Iolani is a unanimous selection by coaches and media for the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

The Raiders collected eight first-place votes after clinching first place in round one of ILH Division I play. ‘Iolani secured an automatic state-tournament berth.

The ILH has one remaining state berth available. The regular season concludes this week, with round two (playoffs) to follow.

In ILH Division II, No. 8-ranked Hawaii Baptist is 6-0, leading Damien (6-1) with two weeks left in the regular season.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Sept. 30, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (17-5, 7-0 ILH) (8) 80 1

> won at Kamehameha 25-20, 27-29, 25-21, 25-22

> next: vs. No. 5 Punahou, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: at No. 10 Mid-Pacific, Friday, 6 p.m.

2. Kamehameha (9-5, 4-3 ILH) 71 2

> lost to No. 1 ‘Iolani 25-20, 27-29, 25-21, 25-22

> next: at No. 10 Mid-Pacific, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

> next: vs. No. 5 Punahou, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

3. Moanalua (19-4, 6-0 OIA) 62 3

> def. Kailua 25-18, 25-12, 25-10

> next: at No. 7 Kahuku, Monday

> next: vs. McKinley, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

4. Baldwin (14-3, 9-0 MIL) 52 4

> def. Maui 25-20, 25-15, 26-24

> next: vs. Lahainaluna, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: at King Kekaulike, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

5. Punahou (7-9, 3-4 ILH) 49 5

> def. No. 10 Mid-Pacific 26-24, 25-15, 25-23

> next: at No. 1 ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: at No. 2 Kamehameha, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

6. KS-Hawaii (18-7, 12-0 BIIF) 43 6

> won at Keaau 25-11, 25-19, 25-14

> next: at Pahoa, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

7. Kahuku (10-4, 7-0 OIA) 34 7

> def. Castle 25-13, 25-18, 25-23

> next: vs. No. 3 Moanalua, Monday

> next: at Kalani, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

8. Hawaii Baptist (9-6, 6-0 ILH D-II) 20 8

> def. Damien 25-15, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17

> next: vs. Sacred Hearts, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. ‘Iolani I-AA, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. University, Friday, 6:15 p.m.

9. Mililani (6-1 OIA) 11 9

> won at Leilehua 23-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-20

> next: vs. Aiea, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. Waialua, Thursday, 6 p.m.

10. Mid-Pacific (12-11, 0-7 ILH) 10 10

> lost at No. 5 Punahou 26-24, 25-15, 25-23

> next: vs. No. 2 Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

> next: vs. No. 1 ‘Iolani, Friday, 6 p.m.