Scoreboard – October 1, 2024

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

PacWest: Dominican vs. Chaminade, men at 10 a.m.; women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

PacWest: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Hilo, men at 12:30 p.m.; women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity I, Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Sacred Hearts at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m. Varsity III, Hanalani vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at La Pietra; Assets at St. Andrew’s, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West girls: Waianae at Campbell; Pearl City at Kapolei; Radford at Nanakuli. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Leilehua at Waialua (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow); Aiea at Mililani (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow).

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity I-AA, ‘Iolani at Punahou, 4 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA Eastern Division: Kalaheo at Kaiser; Kalani at Moanalua; Kaimuki at Roosevelt; Kahuku at Castle. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA Western Division: Radford at Waialua; Campbell at Waianae; Nanakuli at Kapolei; Waipahu at Pearl City; Leilehua at Mililani. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH boys and girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity I, Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, ‘Iolani I-AA at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Damien, 6:15 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou Varsity I-AA, 6:15 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kaimuki at Farrington; Kaiser at Roosevelt; Kahuku at Kalani; McKinley at Moanalua; Castle at Kalaheo. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Anuenue at Kailua (White only at 5 p.m.).