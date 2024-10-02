Letter: Fireworks enforcement, not law, needs bolstering

Honolulu City Council member Andria Tupola has criticized the existing ban on illegal fireworks by saying that it isn’t working. She points to Waipahu as the prime example of this. With such a defeatist attitude toward laws banning certain fireworks, the same could be said about laws against speeding, driving while under the influence, burglary and the use or selling of illegal substances.

The problem isn’t with our laws per se. What is wrong is the lack of enforcement. Instead of trying to come up with ways of improving enforcement, the City Council is proposing a bill to allow the use of novelty fireworks. How is this going to help? Will it stop those who are intent on using illegal fireworks? Obviously not.

All the bill will do is cause more air pollution, personal injury and damage to structures.

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

