Off the news: UH-Hilo gets $21M for facility upgrades

Deferred maintenance is a problem across the University of Hawaii system — so it’s always good to see investments being made to improve facilities and uplift the campus experience for students.

And it’s not just the flagship Manoa campus that deserves attention, of course. On Hawaii island, the four-year UH-Hilo campus is receiving $21 million — “a lot of money,” enthused its vice chancellor of administrative affairs — for needed upgrades on four main facilities. The work will take several years to complete, but at least things are looking up for the University Classroom Building, Performing Arts Center, College Hall Building C and the Edwin Mookini Library.