Dave Reardon: Chef Curry would make the perfect dinner guest

It’s dinner time.

Before there were those Twitter/X follow lists to peruse, a good way to learn a lot about someone was to ask who they’d invite to a fantasy dinner party.

You could pick anyone, dead or alive, but only five. My first choice has always been Anthony Bourdain because in addition to all those great stories he could also be our chef. I’ve always struggled with the rest of the limited guest list: girlfriend or mom, or both? George Carlin or Dave Chappelle, or both? Vin Scully or Red Smith, or both? Sorry, no plus-ones.

My friend Tim Lee has no doubts: Bruce Lee, Brandon Lee (Tim’s son, not Bruce’s), Bob Marley, Steph Curry and Sun Tzu. Sun Tzu? Well, Tim left his wife off the guest list, so he may need some tips from the author of “The Art of War.”

Tim is the biggest Golden State Warriors fan I know. And Brandon is the biggest Steph Curry fan — the smallest, too, since he’s just 11.

“He wears a Curry jersey or shirt to school every day,” Tim said. “And usually Warriors shorts.”

So, of course, Tim and Brandon will be among the crowd at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on Saturday. It’s not just a preseason game as the Warriors face the Clippers, but a chance for an up-close view of the greatest 3-point shooter of all time in action. Plus, Curry is one of the most fan-friendly sports superstars ever.

There are plenty of great athletes who consistently and sincerely show their appreciation to the general public.

But when the worst thing you can say about a bona fide superstar for 15 seasons is that he once threw a mouthpiece in anger, you’ve got something special.

In July, the U.S. Olympic team trained in Las Vegas. A TikTok video shows the entire squad exiting a practice facility and waving to fans as they walk toward air-conditioned transportation. Curry was the only one who stopped to sign autographs in the 110-degree heat.

Could the video somehow be doctored? Sure, anything’s possible in these days of deep fakes and AI. A computer algorithm could even be writing this, so I’ll slip a typo in right hear so you know I’m human.

Also, I’m quite sure I was talking with the real Larry Beil on Tuesday when he said Curry is legit in every way we’ve been led to believe over the course of his Hall of Fame career.

“Steph is the most humble and thoughtful superstar that I’ve ever encountered,” says Beil, who has been around thousands of athletes going back to his days as a University of Hawaii student reporter in the 1970s, then a sports reporter and director at KGMB, an ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor, and now sports director and news anchor at KGO in San Francisco.

“The really cool thing is that he recognizes that his mere presence can positively affect people, and he acts on it. He does so much for the community, with (his wife) Ayesha,” Beil said. “So many autographs before games. It’s hard to quantify his impact. He elevates everyone around him. It’s not an act, it’s who he is. Genuine. I consider it a privilege to have had the opportunity to cover him. We’re not hang-out friends, but we have a great professional relationship based on mutual respect.”

Beil said the Warriors don’t win those four NBA championships from 2015 to 2022 without him. Most would agree that’s a safe assumption.

And how about the dagger 3-pointers in the Olympic gold medal game to beat the host team in Paris just a few weeks ago? The French gave him the nickname of Devil. Many NBA fans refer to him by a different moniker inspired by a Drake song.

Maybe I should have Chef Curry join Chef Bourdain in the lineup for that dream dinner.