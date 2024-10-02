Hawaii Grown Notes: 47 Hawaii players on Pacific football roster; Garcia honored

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling couldn’t haul in this pass against Kansas State cornerback Jordan Dunbar on Saturday in Manhattan, Kan. He still had seven catches for 157 yards and a 77-yard TD reception.

Baylor defensive lineman Treven Ma’ae (9) celebrated after making a sack against Tarleton State on Aug. 31 in Waco, Texas. He had a season-high six tackles in a loss to BYU on Saturday.

DIVISION I FOOTBALL

>> Lawai’a Brown (Saint Louis), Central Michigan: Had a team-high seven tackles, four solo, in a 22-21 win over San Diego State. He has 18 tackles through five games this season; he had 16 tackles in 10 games all of last year.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oregon: Threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns with his first interception of the season in a 34-14 win over UCLA, adding 23 yards on three carries. He was not sacked, and hasn’t been touched since Iapeni Laloulu (Farrington) took over as the starting center three weeks ago.

>> Alakai Gilman (Punahou), Utah: Had his best game as a Ute with eight tackles, two of them for losses, in a 23-10 loss to Arizona. He had only three tackles for loss in 36 career games before that.

>> Treven Ma’ae (Kapolei), Baylor: Totaled a season-high six tackles, two of them solo, in a 34-28 loss to Brigham Young. All of his stops came on running plays — four of them on Enoch Nawahine (Kahuku) — and the longest run against him was 2 yards.

>> Cole Pruett (Kahuku), Eastern Washington: Caught two passes for 20 yards, including his first career touchdown, in a 52-49 loss to Montana. Pruett’s 16-yard grab came with 52 seconds left in the game, but the Eagles’ onside kick went out of bounds. Pruett had only two catches all of last year at Washington State and started this season as the team’s top gunner on special teams.

>> Ben Scott (Saint Louis), Nebraska: Started on the offensive line and helped pave the way for 418 total yards in a 28-10 win over Purdue. The Cornhuskers produced 257 yards passing and 161 rushing and their quarterback was sacked only once.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling (Kapolei), Oklahoma State: Continued his outstanding season with seven catches for 157 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown on a flea-flicker, in a 42-20 loss to Kansas State. He is the first Cowboy to have multiple games with more than 150 yards receiving in Oklahoma State’s first five contests since Justin Blackmon in 2010.

>> Matt Sykes (Punahou), Rice: Atoned for a block in the back penalty with a huge catch for a first down on the next play with 13 seconds left to set up a missed 39-yard field goal in a 21-20 loss to Charlotte. Sykes led Rice with a career-high 97 yards on eight catches and Dean Connors (Hawaii Prep) paced the running game with 122 yards.

>> Rashod Tanner (Moanalua), Nevada-Las Vegas: Blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown and returned another 30 yards in a 59-14 win over Fresno State. Cameron Friel (Kailua) scored on a quarterback sneak and completed his only pass attempt as the Rebels earned their first Top 25 ranking by the Associated Press in program history.

>> Izaya Vimahi (Kahuku), Western Illinois: Started on an offensive line that ran up 495 yards of total offense in a 49-32 win over McKendree for the Leathernecks’ first win of the season.

DIVISION II FOOTBALL

>> Waika Crawford (Kahuku), New Mexico Highlands: Earned the starting quarterback job two games into the season, throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns in two games and scoring on the ground in each one.

>> Delson Dacalio (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Adams State: Had seven tackles, six of them solo, and a hurry in a 66-10 loss to Colorado State-Pueblo. The senior has 13 tackles this season, he had 14 all of last year.

>> Taison Fa’asuamanu (Waianae), West Liberty: Had a career-high nine solo tackles, two of them for loss, in a 57-37 loss to West Virginia State. Tony Ulima (Moanalua) added four tackles in the loss. He had three in three games before that.

>> Malcolm Liufau (Punahou), Western Oregon: Led the Wolves with 10 tackles, including his first sack of the season, in a 24-16 win over West Texas A&M. Kainoa Jones (Konawaena) threw the first touchdown pass of his career with a 63-yard strike under heavy pressure. He was 7-for-11 for 100 yards and added 36 yards on the ground. LJ Imo (Waipahu) added a sack among his three tackles.

>> Royce Pao (Kahuku), Western Colorado: Scored three touchdowns on 10 carries for 74 yards in a 53-12 win over New Mexico Highlands.

>> Noa Purcell (Saint Louis), Colorado State-Pueblo: Had six tackles and a sack in a 66-10 win over Adams State, his second straight game with a sack. He has 22 tackles in five games this year, he had 11 in 11 games all of last season.

DIVISION III FOOTBALL

>> Bryson Boyea-Quiton (Aiea), Puget Sound: Made field goals of 23 and 19 yards with no time on the clock in a 49-41 double-overtime win over La Verne, also adding five extra points and kicking off once. Matagi Lilo (Saint Louis) had seven tackles.

>> Josiah Chaffin (Farrington), Pacific: Hauled in six passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-14 win over Pomona-Pitzer and Riley Camarillo (Kapolei) also caught two touchdown passes. Brody Bantolina (‘Iolani) carried the ball 20 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Kanale Coelho (Leilehua), Richard Kealoha (Kapolei) and Kainalu Akau (Kapolei) started on the offensive line. The Boxers have 47 players from Hawaii on their roster this season.

>> Harrison Donato (Kamehameha), Chapman: Earned the first interception of his career a 32-10 win over Redlands, adding two tackles and hitting the quarterback twice. Jacob Gaudi (‘Iolani) grabbed his second career interception just six plays into the contest and contributed five tackles.

>> Oa Kamakawiwoole (Saint Louis), Lewis & Clark: Was excellent in his first career start, throwing for 425 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-39 loss to Montana Western. He is the first quarterback in program history to exceed 400 yards in a game since 2019 and the first to throw five touchdown passes since 2013. Alex Litaea-Sniffen (Saint Louis) started on the offensive line for the Pioneers.

>> Raysen Motoyama (Mililani), Pacific Lutheran: Rushed for two touchdowns and Darius Chaffin (Farrington) added another in a 27-17 win over Cal Lutheran. Kalen Davis-White (Hilo) leads the team with 15 tackles. The Lutes have 23 players from Hawaii on their roster this year.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Jannie Blake (Kahuku), Eastern Washington: Had her fourth double-double of the season with 20 assists and 16 digs in a 3-1 loss to Idaho State then dished out 24 assists two nights later in a 3-1 loss to Sacramento State, the fourth straight match she has had 20 or more assists.

>> Kaia Dunford (Punahou), Missouri-Kansas City: Matched a season high with 18 kills with five errors and 10 digs in a 3-1 win over North Dakota. The graduate student is getting 3.77 kills per set this year after 3.02 last season.

>> Grace Fiaseu (Punahou), Air Force: Earned double-digit kills for the first time in her career with 11 in a 3-1 win over Nevada-Las Vegas, hitting .556 in the match and adding six digs. The freshman’s performance snapped an 11-match losing streak for the Falcons. She is third in the Mountain West with a .516 hitting percentage.

>> Malu Garcia (Moanalua), Iowa: Nearly had a triple-double with 17 kills, eight digs and nine blocks in a 3-2 win over Rutgers, then had 11 kills two nights later in a 3-2 win over Maryland. She was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for her efforts, the first Hawkeye to win an award since 2021.

>> Leilani-Kai Giusta (Moanalua), Quinnipiac: Unleashed 16 kills with nine digs in a 3-1 win over Rider and then had 18 kills on 40 swings with nine digs in a 3-2 loss to Saint Peter’s. Fa’avae Kimsel Moe (Punahou) had 20 digs in the Rider match.

>> Devin Kahahawai (Kamehameha), Texas: Continued her hot streak that started with the Hawaii match, putting down 11 kills — six of them in one set — with five digs and three blocks in a 3-1 victory over Texas A&M. It ended two nights later, though, as she got only seven swings for one kill in a sweep of Louisiana State, though she did contribute four blocks and three aces.

>> Kaliko Kealoha (Hilo), Saint Mary’s: Had a career-high seven blocks in a 3-1 loss to Loyola Marymount, helping the Gaels outstuff the best blocking team in the West Coast Conference 13-10.

>> Nadia Koanui (Kamehameha), Northeastern: Put up 25 digs in a 3-1 win over North Carolina A&T, her 10th straight match in double figures. She has more than twice as many digs (206) as the Huskies’ next-best back-row player.

>> Emma Lilo (Kamehameha), Oregon State: Dished out 28 assists with a kill and two aces in a 3-1 win over Portland, giving her double-digit assists in all 12 of her matches in her young career. Alexis Rodriguez (Mililani) broke into the rotation last week and had seven kills and nine digs in a 3-1 loss to Pepperdine and had six kills and six digs in the win over Portland.

>> Senna Roberts-Navarro (‘Iolani), Seton Hall: Had 11 kills and five blocks in a 3-1 loss to St. John’s but got 33 fewer swings and only three kills the next night in a 3-1 loss to Villanova.

>> Maui Robins (Kamehameha), Portland: Led the way with 12 kills and eight digs in a sweep of Saint Mary’s, then put down 11 kills two nights later in a 3-1 loss to Oregon State. Taina Kaauwai (Kamehameha-Hawaii) added nine kills against the Beavers.

>> Bryanne Soares (Kamehameha), Loyola Maryland: Ran her double-double streak to three with 23 assists and 17 digs in a 3-1 win over Holy Cross, then did it again a night later with 30 assists and 18 digs in a 3-2 win over Army.

>> Nive Tuileta (Le Jardin), Santa Clara: Had 47 assists and 12 digs with four blocks in a 3-2 loss to San Francisco for her third double-double of the season.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Zach Aderinto (Kealakehe), Pacific: Was in goal for two shutouts in the past two weeks, against Linfield and Whitworth. He has played in goal for the team’s last seven matches and has a 4-4-1 record with a 1.35 goals against average. Caden Matsumoto (Pacific Buddhist) is a stalwart defender in front of him, playing all 90 minutes in the past two matches.

>> Isaiah Easley (Makua Lani), San Francisco: Broke through with his first goal of the season in a 4-0 win over San Jose State and then scored again while adding an assist in a 2-0 victory over Pacific. The Clemson transfer was named the West Coast Conference’s Player of the Week.

>> Declan Horio (Punahou), UC Davis: Scored his first goal of the season in a 3-3 draw with San Diego State, tying the match at 2 in the 44th minute. It was Horio’s first shot on goal this season.

>> Kai Merrill (Seabury Hall), Nevada-Las Vegas: Tallied his first goal of the season in a 4-2 loss to Cal State Fullerton, heading the ball in in the eighth minute. It was his first goal in 17 matches.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Sunshine Fontes (Pearl City), UCLA: Assisted on two goals in a 3-1 win over Minnesota, playing a season-high 32 minutes in her fifth start as she comes back from an injury. She helped set up the third goal with a nifty pass to midfield that eventually found its way into the net.

>> Caiya Hanks (Konawaena), Wake Forest: Punched in two goals and added an assist in a 3-0 win over Syracuse, giving her 15 points in 12 matches. It was her second brace in two weeks for the fifth-ranked Demon Deacons.

>> U’i Kaaihue (King Kekaulike), Seattle: Earned her first assist since 2022 with a helper in a 3-1 win over Abilene Christian. She had gone 18 matches without an assist before that.

>> Kaycee Manding (Waipahu), South Dakota State: Earned her 13th career assist in a 2-1 win over South Carolina Upstate. She has played every minute of the Jackrabbits’ past six matches, with five victories and a draw.

>> Nikki Mau (Kamehameha), Cal Baptist: Scored her first career goal on her lone shot in a 5-1 win over Southern Utah despite playing only 19 minutes. It goes down as a game-winner and drew excited shakas from the freshman.

>> Alexyz Nakamoto (Leilehua), San Diego State: Buried her second goal of the season in a 4-2 loss to Utah Valley and then joined the starting lineup for shutouts of Nevada and Nevada-Las Vegas, but her streak of two straight matches with a goal ended.

>> Kayla Sato (Mililani), Utah State: Got on the board with her first career assist in her sixth match, a 4-0 win over San Jose State. Her throw in was the 35th assist of the season for the Aggies, breaking a program record that had stood since 2007. Utah State is 6-0 when Sato starts.