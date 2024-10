Clippers lead assistant Jeff Van Gundy provided instructions during the team’s first day of training camp Tuesday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was asked during Tuesday’s media scrum, “Who is going to be loud on this team?”

If the answer wasn’t already evident the moment the question was asked, Lue referred to the one voice booming throughout Gym II on the University of Hawaii campus leading practice on the other court.

“JVG,” Lue replied quickly. “He will be the guy to make sure we set the tone, make sure we’re talking defensively, and we’ve got to be a loud talk team. We’ve got to talk our coverages, understanding what we are doing, and JVG has done a great job of setting that tone early on.”

The “JVG” he was referring to is Jeff Van Gundy, the former New York Knicks and Houston Rockets head coach who then served a as color commentator for ESPN for 15 NBA Finals alongside Mark Jackson and Mike Breen.

Van Gundy, who was laid off from ESPN in 2023, took a job last year as a senior consultant for the Boston Celtics, who won the NBA championship.

This summer, he was hired by the Clippers to serve as the lead assistant under Lue, who coached his team through their first day of training camp in Hawaii preparing for Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

In the 12 years he served as a head coach for at least part of a season, Van Gundy finished with a losing record only once.

He took the Knicks to six straight playoffs and advanced to the conference finals twice and the NBA Finals once, losing to the San Antonio Spurs in five games in 1999.

Van Gundy seemed right at home leading most of the team through practice as Lue and players Kris Dunn and Ivica Zubac took their turns meeting with the assembled media.

“He loves it,” Lue said. “He’s in the office at 5 o’clock in the morning, watching film. He went back and watched all 82 games from last year, all the playoff games, and he’s just a worker. He loves to be in the gym. He loves to work and so, I’m glad I had the opportunity to get him.”

This is the second consecutive season and fifth time overall since 2017 the Clippers have come to Honolulu to spend part of their preseason.

The Clippers no longer have Paul George and Russell Westbrook, but do return Kawhi Leonard, who along with George surprisingly played around 15 minutes in the exhibition loss to the Jazz last season, and James Harden, who was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers just after the start of last season.

Harden re-upped with the Clippers in July, signing a two-year, $70 million deal.

The Clippers won the Pacific Division last season, finishing with a 51-31 record before losing to the eventual Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks in six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

It was the first 50-win season for the Clippers since 2016 and the first division title sine 2014.

“It’s been a long summer and didn’t see these guys in a while so (looking forward to) spending time with my teammates, my coaching staff and all of these people doing what we love doing the most,” Zubac said. “And on top of that we’re in Hawaii. It’s a great place to have training camp.”

Zubac signed a three-year contract extension with the Clippers over the summer, keeping him with the franchise for roughly $70 million through the 2027-28 season, according to ESPN.

Dunn, who who was acquired by the Clippers in the Westbrook trade in July, will play an exhibition game in Hawaii for the second straight year after playing for the Jazz in their 101-96 win.

He scored 15 points on 7-for-7 shooting in 16 minutes.

“To be in Hawaii again and give this experience to the fans is unreal,” Dunn said. “(Last year) was my first time in Hawaii. The vibes were high.”

Saturday’s game will tip off at 1 p.m.