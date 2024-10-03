Letter: Proposed e-bike rules don’t go the distance

Keep the regulations on e-bikes simple. Because these bikes are motorized, they must be operated on the street only. Isn’t that why we have more bike lanes?

I seem to remember all bikes are required to have a horn or bell to warn pedestrians. Also, children and less- experienced riders are urged to get off their bike and walk it across the street in a designated crosswalk.

Perhaps e-bike owners should follow the same regulations as mopeds on the street. The proposed e-bike rules most likely will not keep our riders and children safe.

Mike Magata

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter