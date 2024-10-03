Letter: Skyline design, execution not good fit for Honolulu

When will the politicians wake up and realize that it is the wrong game for the wrong city and that they are wasting billions of our hard-earned tax dollars on a rail system that is not right for Honolulu? Most people drive in Hawaii; why would they park their cars, take a rail and then a bus to work? It does not work here.

Perhaps the rail works in New York City with its massive apartment buildings, but in the islands we have homes that are far from potential rail stations.

Has anyone been on the empty buses recently? That should be a clue to those who waste our tax dollars that the rail is not needed. Maybe it’s needed by the rail officials living the high life, but not by the common people of the Honolulu community.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

