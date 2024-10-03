Letter: To stop toxic masculinity, men must uplift women

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

For years, the former president weaponized gender, celebrated toxic masculinity and encouraged degradation of women as a badge of honor. I challenge men to step up and lift up women. I urge you to break the chain of abuse, listen to the cries of your sisters, mothers and daughters, and send a weak man into the vaults of history.

I grew up with sisters and for years have spoken for women, despite being discouraged by men. Men support women as equal partners in decision- making and celebrate and encourage their perspectives, feelings and autonomy.

With more women in decision-making positions, our islands will become kinder, empathetic and considerate. Support a feminine voice in your family, in your neighborhood or in public office.

Vote for a positive future this election season.

Rob Kinslow

Wilhelmina Rise

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter