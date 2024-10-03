Letter: Travel nurses play vital role during labor dispute

My daughter recently underwent surgery at Kapi‘olani Hospital. I cannot emphasize enough the crucial role these traveling nurses played in her care. Their dedication and commitment were instrumental; without them, she wouldn’t have been able to receive the surgeries she desperately needed. Unfortunately, one of her procedures was delayed because the traveling nurses couldn’t reach their positions on time due to a blocked driveway. It’s truly disheartening to hear anyone suggest that these professionals don’t care when they are making every effort to arrive promptly for essential medical procedures.

Once admitted, we were surrounded by an incredible team of nurses who exhibited unwavering compassion and professionalism. Their kindness and attentiveness made it much more bearable for our family. Their support extended beyond medical care; they were genuinely invested in her well- being. Becoming a nurse stems from a deep desire to help others; to think otherwise is simply misguided.

Jamie Takatani

Wailuku

