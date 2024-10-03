Letter: U.S. must push Israel to accept Gaza cease-fire

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Democratic National Convention was a great success and a real morale boost. However, the DNC’s decision to not allow a Palestinian American to address the convention was unfair and mistaken.

Over 40,000 civilians in Gaza, including many women and children, have been killed. Israel’s weapons of slaughter were supplied by the U.S. Thousands in Gaza are now facing starvation. Hospitals, schools and refugee shelters have been destroyed by Israel.

The U.S. government is an accomplice to Israel’s months-long campaign of bombings and slaughter in Gaza and to Israel’s decades of mistreatment and evictions of Palestinians from their homes and lands.

It’s time for our government to stop sending weapons to Israel and to insist on a permanent cease-fire, return of hostages, release of Palestinian prisoners and restoration of Palestinian rights.

John Witeck

Kamemeha Heights

