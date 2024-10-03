Off the news: Two chimpanzees depart Honolulu Zoo

The Honolulu Zoo is temporarily devoid of chimpanzees as it begins a revamp of its chimp habitat, part of the zoo’s African Savanna.

The zoo’s chimp population had dropped to just two: Kumi, 49; and Kumi’s son Kibale, 34. They were relocated to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas, a “beautiful” facility with other chimps, Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos said. In 2022, three males in their 20s were transferred to zoos where they would have the opportunity to mate.