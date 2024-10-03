Absolutely spec-taco-lar

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

National Taco Day used to be Oct. 4, but was recently changed to the first Tuesday of the month (to honor Taco Tuesday, of course). Looking to get your taco fix? Check out these flavorful options:

Aloha Mamacita

Aloha Mamacita (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4A) is known for its birria-themed menu, with mouthwatering options like birria bomb bites, birria crunch wrap, birria nachos and birria bao.

The biz is especially famous for its birria street tacos, which are made with birria meat and topped with red onions and cilantro. They’re served with limes and consommé broth for dipping.

Aloha Mamacita also offers assorted trays — including a birria street taco tray — for catering.

Call 808-650-0029 or follow the biz on Instagram (@aloha.mamacita).

Buho Cantina Y Cocina

This contemporary rooftop restaurant and open-air bar (2250 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 525) is known for its nightlife and authentic Mexican eats (the menu recently changed from Tex-Mex cuisine).

Choose from popular tacos like carnitas; fried beer-battered mahi; shrimp; carne asada; or quesabirria.

Dining with a group? Feast on BUHO party tacos. Designed to feed six guests, this party pack comes with all types of salsa, fresh jalapeños, diced onions, chopped cilantro, pico de gallo, lime cilantro creme, lettuce, lime wedges, and a choice of four proteins (choose from chicken, steak, carnitas, shrimp, chorizo or calabacita).

Call 808-922-2846 or visit buhocantina.com.

Chicano Street Tacos

Late-night taco spot Chicano Street Tacos (1770 Kapiolani Blvd.) features Los Angeles-style street tacos, ceviche, agua fresca, horchata and more. The trailer is open from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays-Saturdays, and from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesdays (or until sold out).

Tacos are made with Sinaloa tortillas and feature housemade salsas.

Choose from options like asada (marinated beef with cilantro, onions and fresh red salsa on corn tortillas), lengua (beef tongue topped with green salsa, cilantro and onions) and shrimp (topped with mango-habanero salsa). Vegan tacos — refried black beans, corn and peppers topped with cilantro, onions, pico de gallo and a slice of avocado — are also available.

Follow the business on Instagram to learn more (@chicano_street_tacos).

Da Seafood Cartel

If you’re craving ceviche, tacos and seafood cocktails, look no further than Da Seafood Cartel (98-380 Kamehameha Hwy.). The biz is known for its Sonora-style tostadas, but its extensive menu offers much more.

Choose from fish, shrimp or steak tacos, or go for the taco Cabo. The latter features grilled arrachera beef and shrimp on a cheese-crusted tortilla topped with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Call 808-762-0044 or visit daseafoodcartel.com.

La Birria

La Birria (various locations) — known as the home of the Hell Fire taco — offers Mexican flavors with a Hawaiian twist. The biz marinates its birria meats for 24 hours and slow-cooks them for 12, resulting in tacos filled with flavor.

Go for the birria queso pack — three birria tacos with cheese and consomme — or, if you love spice, opt for the Hell Fire tacos. Both tacos are also available in packs of 12.

The biz recently opened a location in downtown Honolulu at 1148 Fort Street Mall.

Visit la-birria.com.

Taqueria El Ranchero

With locations in Wahiawa and Kapolei, this popular taqueria offers everything from California burritos and nachos grande to tortas, taquitos and tacos. Tacos feature your choice of meat — al pastor, carne asada, carnitas, chorizo, lengua, pollo or tripas — with onions, cilantro and salsa. Veggie, seafood and birria tacos are also available.

For updates, follow the business on Instagram (@taqueria_el_ranchero).

Tight Tacos Kaimuki

Tight Tacos Kaimuki (3617 Waialae Ave.) is a taqueria serving up quesadillas, nachos, burritos and tacos.

Signature tacos include carne asada, pollo asado, carnitas, lengua (seared beef tongue), Baja fish, camarones (grilled marinated shrimp with melted cheese) and rajas (charred poblano peppers, zucchini and onions tossed in crema).

The Keiki Supreme — two extra crunchy tacos with your choice of meat, lettuce and cheese — is a fun option (and no, it’s not limited to keiki).

Keep an eye out for specials like Baja shrimp (deep-fried shrimp topped with chipotle aioli and cabbage slaw).

Call 808-302-1636 or visit tighttacoskaimuki.com.

Tlaxcalli Mexican Restaurant

If you’re craving traditional Mexican cuisine, check out Tlaxcalli Mexican Restaurant (1128 Smith St.), located in the historic Tan Sing building in Chinatown.

Choose from options like tacos de camaron (crispy fried tacos filled with shrimp and mashed potatoes), tacos de marlin, tacos capeados Mazatlan (three fish tacos coated in Pacific beer batter and deep fried), and short rib tacos.

If you’re looking for something more familiar, go for the taqueria tacos, which feature traditional tacos topped with cilantro and onions with a choice of asada, chorizo, chilorio, pollo or lengua.

Call 808-888-5200 or visit tlaxcalli.com.