Get a ‘pizza’ this

Inferno’s Pizza has been serving the late-night crowd since 2010. The biz, which caters to hungry customers after 10 p.m., is known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas.

“We started in 2010 in a parking lot on Kalihi Street and Nimitz, where 7-Eleven Hawaii is now,” says business owner Kyle Okumoto. “We’re known for Neapolitan-style pizzas that are cooked in an 800-degree brick oven.”

Popular options include pizza with egg ($25) — marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, soppressata, garlic, truffle oil and egg yolk — and the What’s Soppressata ($22). The latter features a savory medley of marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and soppressata, or Italian salami.

“That one’s popular, and when you add on honey ($2 more), it’s super delicious,” Okumoto says.

The biz just launched a new Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, which is only available on Tuesdays and Thursdays in limited quantities. These pizzas feature a thicker dough that’s loaded with cheese and baked for a longer time.

“These pizzas cost $20-$24, depending on the toppings,” Okumoto says.

Customer faves for the Detroit-style pizzas include pepperoni ($22) and supreme ($24).

The biz is open for delivery or pickup from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays at its food truck.

From 6:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, you can find its pizzas inside The District nightclub.

“You can also order through Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub,” Okumoto says.

For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@infernospizza).

Inferno’s Pizza

1344 Kona St., Honolulu

Call: 808-469-6650

Web: infernos-pizza.com

Instagram: @infernospizza

How to order: Call or in person

How to pay: All types of payments accepted