Hawaii kine grindz

During a brief media trip to the Big Island, I stopped in both Hilo and Kona. Here are some highlights:

Magical acai bowls

Makani’s Magic Pineapple Shack (54 Waianuenue Ave.) is known for its ube soft serve and acai bowls that feature housemade granola and cookie dough. Its Cookie Monster bowl (Liilii $14, Nui $19) is a bestseller and comprises fresh, housemade granola, bananas, strawberries, Nutella drizzle and housemade cookie dough.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@magicpineappleshack).

A hidden gem

The Hidden Nene (58 Furneaux Lane Ste. B) is a Hilo speakeasy that’s coming up on its first anniversary. Venture into the basement and discover a hidden oasis. Popular craft cocktails include Classic Zombie ($28), Bird of Paradise ($15) and Smoky the Bear ($15). Feast on bites like deviled eggs with smoked ahi yolk ($11), wasabi poke ($20) and a caprese tower ($14).

Call 808-464-4056 or visit thehiddennene.com.

Mangia!

If you’re craving authentic Italian cuisine, look no further than Waikoloa-based Pueo’s Osteria (68-1820 Waikoloa Road Ste. 1201). All pastas are made in-house, and the eatery features locally sourced, seasonal ingredients whenever possible.

Customer favorites include housemade brick-oven focaccia ($7), Big Island tomato and burrata salad ($21), lightly breaded veal tenderloin ($48), and linguine Nero arrabbiata ($38). The latter features squid ink pasta topped with wild-caught white shrimp, spicy pomodoro and breadcrumbs.

Call 808-339-7566 or visit pueososteria.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).