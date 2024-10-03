Satisfying soba

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As a base for a very satisfying salad, soba noodles outshine somen in vitamins, minerals and protein.

When selecting among noodle brands, look for yam powder in the ingredient list and compare sodium content, selecting the one with the least.

Cabbages and celery aren’t typically used in most soba salads.

Add slices of julienned ginger to a commercial ponzu sauce for a convenient shortcut.

After trying this dish, soba noodles and a small bottle of ponzu sauce will likely become staples in your kitchen.

Fried Tofu Soba Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups finely sliced purple cabbage

• 1 1/2 cups finely sliced green cabbage

• 1 cup 1/8-inch thick sliced celery

• 1 cup seeded and 1/8-inch sliced thick cucumber

• 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved or quartered

• 12 ounces deep-fried tofu

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 cup commercial ponzu sauce

• 1-inch piece ginger, julienned

• 12 ounces dry soba noodles

Directions:

Soak green cabbage in cold water with ice cubes for 5 minutes to increase crispness. Drain well in a colander. Add purple cabbage to the same water for 5 minutes (doing the purple second keeps the color from discoloring the green cabbage). Drain separately from green cabbage. Dry both in clean kitchen towels.

Prepare other vegetables and set aside in individual piles.

Slice slabs of fried tofu horizontally in 2 pieces. Heat oil in skillet and fry tofu until it shows some color. Remove from pan and slice into 2-inch thin sticks. Set aside.

Add ginger to ponzu sauce; set aside.

Boil soba noodles in water according to package directions, usually 4-5 minutes. Do not overcook. Strain and add to an ice bath to quickly cool, about 1 minute. Strain immediately.

Arrange noodles in little piles by twirling them around a chopstick, then placing each bundle in a serving dish with sides 3 inches tall. Layer vegetables over noodles: green cabbage, purple cabbage, sliced cucumbers, sliced celery, then tomatoes. Distribute tofu sticks over tomatoes. Serve with sauce in a dish on the side.

Serves 10.

Tips:

Use small tongs to serve. This makes it possible to grab a portion of salad, lifting the noodles from the bottom, with the layers of vegetables on top.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 270 calories, 10 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 1000 mg sodium, 36 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 13 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.