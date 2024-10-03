Spice it up

Welina Terrace at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is celebrating pumpkin spice season with its limited-time holiday cocktail — a nitro pumpkin old fashioned ($22) — available through Nov. 30.

While overlooking Hanalei Bay and enjoying live music, guests can enjoy the nitro-charged drink, which comprises Russell’s Reserve 10 Year Bourbon, pumpkin, baking spices and demerara.

Welina Terrace also boasts an extensive drink menu showcasing a highly curated array of Hawaiian rums, agave spirits, Japanese whiskies, craft beers and wines.

To learn more, visit 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay/taste/welina-terrace.

‘Wine’ down

Kendall-Jackson recently signed a wine partnership with The Golden State Warriors and is the official wine partner of the NBA. The Warriors return to Hawaii for the first time since 2007 to play against the Los Angeles Clippers at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of University of Hawaii at Manoa on Oct. 5.

Kendall-Jackson has a lineup of activities leading up to the exhibition game, including an NBA Legend wine-paired dinner, hosted by ESPN’s Marc Spears and featuring a Golden State Warriors special guest.

Visit jacksonfamilywines.com.

‘Wurst’ Behavior

Village Bottle Shop and Tasting Room (4450 Kapolei Pkwy. Ste. 278) at Kapolei Commons is offering limited-time specials for Oktoberfest through Oct. 20.

Its kalua pork schweinebraten comprises an Angus patty topped with roasted smoked pork, sweet-and-sour braised red cabbage, lettuce and whole-grain beer mustard mayo in a brioche bun. Meanwhile, patrons can get the traditional brat or Village Bottle’s choucroute garnie, which boasts bratwurst, sauerkraut, beef tallow fries, whole-grain beer mustard and horseradish cream. Sauces include horseradish cream, pickled cherry beer mustard or whole-grain beer mustard mayo.

Customers can also look forward to a variety of special beers from Germany, served in special steins (available during Oktoberfest only).

Follow @villagebeerkapolei on Instagram.

‘Curry’ up and try this

Go Go Curry Group — one of the most renowned curry chains in Japan, Indonesia and throughout the U.S. — commemorates its 20th anniversary with its first Hawaii location, which opened at International Market Place Sept. 20. The eatery can be found inside the mini court of Mitsuwa Marketplace on the second floor of the shopping center and is open 10:55 a.m.-8:55 p.m. daily.

The opening menu features its signature curry with customizable toppings, including tonkatsu, chicken katsu, fried shrimp, sausage, boiled egg and cheese. Customers can choose their size preference — regular, large or extra large — of either the katsu curry ($14.95-$16.95) or Go Go curry ($9.95-$11.95).

The restaurant also offers several combinations, including the Home Run ($18.95, pork or chicken katsu, sausage, fried shrimp and boiled egg), Grand Slam ($33.95, pork or chicken katsu, two sausages, fried shrimp and boiled egg) and World Champion ($46.95, two pork katsu, two chicken katsu, four sausages, two fried shrimp and two boiled eggs).

Visit gogocurry.com.

Ain’t it grand?

Grand Lanai Restaurant Week returns Oct. 4-13 and eateries are gearing up to curate “unique-to-the-week” prix-fixe menus.

Taste of the Grand Lanai takes place 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 4 and features dishes from 10 Grand Lanai Restaurant Week menus, crafted cocktails and live entertainment. Participating establishments include Crackin’ Kitchen, Eating House 1849 by Roy Yamaguchi, Kuhio Avenue Food Hall, Liliha Bakery, Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats, Moani Waikiki, Shorefyre Waikiki, Skybox Taphouse, StripSteak Waikiki and Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar.

Moani Waikiki’s special three-course menu ($40) includes crispy pork gyoza served with a citrus soy dipping sauce; a seafood curry boasting vegetables, shrimp, clams, crab, Japanese curry and bok choy; and a lilikoi cheesecake to finish off the meal.

Visit shopinternationalmarketplace.com/pages/grand-lanai-restaurant-week.