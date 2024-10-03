Spread a little bit of Aloha

Normally, my columns start with a brief intro, then work their way through the featured restaurant’s menu (apps, mains, desserts), and conclude with something witty or funny (hopefully).

This week, we’ll begin with dessert, and I’m kicking things off with the declarative statement that Aloha Mamacita — which recently opened its dine-in space at Waterfront Plaza) — has the best banana pudding ($6.75) ever.

I don’t like fruit masquerading as dessert, but I’ll make an exception for these banana pudding cups any day.

The creamy texture makes me feel like I’m indulging in something truly luxurious, and while each bite is saccharine (I try not to think about how it impacts my health), it’s not overly sweet to the point where I can’t finish the cup.

My favorite banana pudding flavor is cookie butter, but Aloha Mamacita makes the treat in strawberry shortcake, Oreo, ube and others.

If banana pudding isn’t your thing, Aloha Mamacita has plenty of pastries like supreme doughnuts, Aloha Puffies and crookies, too.

For drink devotees, there are coffees (Vietnamese black coffee, egg coffee, black sesame latte, ube coffe, pandan coffee), milk teas and smoothies (with add-ins like boba, rainbow jelly and popping strawberry boba), and there’s also a seasonal pumpkin spice horchata ($6 for 16 ounces; $6.75 for 24 ounces) and pumpkin spice Viet iced latte ($6.75 for 16 ounces; $7.50 for 24 ounces).

Those who follow Aloha Mamacita on social media might be thinking, “When will she get to the birria?” Because, after all, that is how the biz found its meteoric rise to fame. Don’t worry, here it is.

I’d recommend getting the birria bomb bites ($12.95), which are perfect for sharing. Each circular piece is filled with cheesy goodness, and the dish comes with consomme (we also asked for cilantro crema).

Other apps include birria fries ($16.95), birria nachos ($16.95), Thai-style fried chicken ($16.95) and crab-shrimp Rangoons ($15.95).

For entrees, the birria crunch wrap ($16.95) is a winner because it’s easy to eat. The tortilla wrap is sturdy enough to hold and contain all of the beef while you dip it into the consomme.

Those looking for a more traditional meal can opt for plate lunch-style options like furikake chicken ($16.95), barbecue chicken ($16.95), garlic shrimp ($17.95) or ahi katsu ($18.95).

Owners Kimberly and Kevin Nguyen also have a slew of Thai-inspired dishes on the menu, like larb ($16.95), summer and spring rolls, and curries, as well as pad thai ($16.95), Thai-style fried rice and pad kee mao (drunken noodles). The larb is one of my favorites and highlights a ground protein (I chose tofu to give my daughter something different to try) and veggies in a lemon sauce. It’s tart but refreshing, and you eat it with the accompanying cabbage leaves for added texture and to balance out the acidity of the dish.

There are a lot of reasons (aka the sheer number of menu items) for me to love Aloha Mamacita, but the best part about this business is that its dine-in location is right downstairs from our main office, which means I can get my banana pudding fix whenever I want.

Aloha Mamacita

Address

Waterfront Plaza

500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4A, Honolulu

Phone

808-650-0029

Hours

Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm

Sunday 10am-5pm

INSTAGRAM

@aloha.mamacita

Food: 5/5

Price: $$

Ambiance: 4/5

Service: n/a; Takeout counter with indoor/outdoor seating

Parking: Validated parking at Waterfront Plaza