Kokua Line: Are Medicare workshops in person?

Question: I know I’m supposed to review my Medicare coverage because of the new law, but is there anything besides Zoom? I don’t like that. I looked at the website but found it confusing.

Answer: Yes, a series of in-person workshops is scheduled this month, along with guidance available over the phone, via online platforms such as Zoom and on the Medicare website, medicare.gov. Other readers also expressed interest in this topic, either because they are turning 65 and newly eligible for Medicare, or because they are continuing in the federal health insurance program and want help reviewing their policies and making allowable changes during Medicare’s open enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

Hawaii’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program, known as SHIP, and AARP Hawai‘i are hosting in-person forums on Oahu, Hawaii island, Maui and Kauai, according to a news release from AARP Hawai‘i, a nonprofit advocacy group for older Americans. These workshops will offer free, unbiased information to help Medicare beneficiaries make their own best decisions, without a sales pitch.

The events will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the following days. Space is limited. To reserve a space, register at aarp.org/local or on the AARP Hawai‘i Facebook page, the news release said. On the website, use the “Change City” function at the top of the page to see events outside Oahu.

Oahu

>> Tuesday: Windward Community College Akoakoa Room in Kaneohe

>> Oct. 22: Central Union Church, 1660 S. Beretania St. in Honolulu

>> Oct. 30: Pearl City Library, 1138 Waimano Home Road in Pearl City

Hawaii island:

>> Wednesday: Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kinoole St. in Hilo

>> Oct. 10: West Hawai‘i Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy. in Kailua-­Kona

Kauai

>> Oct. 16: Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall, 4191 Hardy St. in Lihue

Maui

>> Oct. 25: Kaunoa Senior Services, 401 Alakapa Pl., in Paia

In addition, there will be a Zoom webinar on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration is on the aforementioned website.

For Medicare guidance over the phone, you can call SHIP, at 808-586-7299 or 1-888-875-9229. Be aware that call volume is high this time of year. For more information about Medicare from the SHIP website, go to hawaiiship.org.

SHIP is a government program that provides free, unbiased one-on-one Medicare counseling, to help Hawaii residents choose options that are right for them. Neither SHIP nor AARP Hawai‘i sell health insurance.

Craig Gima, a spokesperson for AARP Hawai‘i, said in a phone call Wednesday that certain provisions of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act take effect in 2025, making it especially important for enrollees to review their Medicare benefits and compare their costs and coverage. “It’s important to keep up to date with what they need and what’s available,” he said.

“The biggest change to Medicare is a cap on out-of-pocket expenses for Part D drug plans to $2,000. The change means a savings of about $1,500 annually on prescription drug co-pays for more than 10 percent of people with a drug insurance plan who do not receive subsidies.The prescription drug cost cap takes effect Jan. 1,” the news release said.

“The Medicare prescription drug cap could mean changes to Medicare drug insurance plan fees and coverage so it’s especially important that people review and compare their Medicare supplement insurance plans this year to make sure they have access to the drugs they need at the best prices,” Keali‘i Lopez, AARP Hawai‘i state director, said in the news release.

