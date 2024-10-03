Re-energizing of downed power lines sparked fatal Maui wildfire

Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura shared the findings on Wednesday from a report on the cause and origin of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire. Behind him, from left, are ATF Arson Investigation Branch Chief Walter Shaw, ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Blais and Maui Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Giesea.

According to Maui County and federal officials, the destruction from the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina was caused by a single fire that started at about 6:34 a.m.

Above, the burned cars of drivers attempting to escape the deadly fire line Front Street.

The Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire that burned down Lahaina and killed 102 people was started when downed power lines reenergized at about 6:34 a.m. ignited overgrown vegetation that violated the county fire code near a utility poll off of Lahainaluna Road.

On Wednesday, nearly 14 months after the fatal fires destroyed Maui’s visitor industry and left thousands homeless, the Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives made public the cause and origin of the deadliest U.S. wildfire of the last century.

The wildfire started in “overgrown vegetation at or surrounding utility pole 25 on Lahainaluna Road” according to the 289 pages of findings detailing the fire that caused $5.5 billion in damage.

The origin of the fire was “conclusively established” through multiple witness statements, photographic and videographic evidence, as well as scene examination showing clear signs of ignition all pointing “to the same specific origin area and multiple identified ignition areas within.”

The cause of the fire was the “re-energization of broken utility lines which caused the ejection of molten metallic material (sparks) to fall to the base of pole 25, igniting the unmaintained vegetation below.”

“Additionally the arcing and severing of the energized overhead power line between pole 25 and 24 resulted in that line falling to the ground, subsequently igniting vegetation below,” according to the report.

The Lahaina Fire Summary of Findings and Conclusions report from the ATF was given to the Maui Fire Department on Sept. 23. Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety Chief Bradford Ventura was briefed on the findings on Sept. 25.

“The destruction of much of Lahaina was caused by a single fire that started at 6:34 in the morning,” said Ventura, speaking at the news conference.

Ventura said a “significant number of resources” were sent to the site off of Lahainaluna Road and poured thousands of gallons of water and suppressant foam onto the burn area.

Firefighters remained on scene monitoring it until 2:18 p.m. before they returned to their fire house to resupply before responding to more emergencies.

“At that time all available indications showed that the fire had been fully contained and extinguished,” said Ventura.

At 2:52 p.m., a rekindle event took place in the gully near the original fire scene. The burning material was sparked by either smoldering materials cut away during the creation of fire breaks or burning roots unearthed while firefighting, fanned by severe winds.

What exactly reignited the fire is not conclusive, according to county and federal officials, despite some plausible hypotheses.

The fire resumed with “disastrous consequences,” said Ventura.

The ATF deemed the fire to be accidental but declined to comment on whether criminal charges would be sought with the evidence found during the investigation.

“More specifically, the fire that began in the early morning hours was caused by ignition of dried vegetation resulting from the contact of molten materials that originated when utility equipment failed. Because of an undetected smoldering event or rekindling the fire reignited in the afternoon causing extreme devastation including the loss of life property and more,” said Jonathan Blais, special agent in charge of the ATF’s Seattle Field Division, which is responsible for Hawaii, speaking during a news conference Wednesday.

In response to a question about whether the ATF believed Maui firefighters left the scene too soon, Blais said firefighters did “everything possible.”

“I cannot emphasize enough that the brave men and women who fought the fire did so facing extreme weather conditions and a wildfire of historic proportions. We are grateful for their dedication and service,” said Blais.

Ventura, in an interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, said firefighters did “everything they could and should have done that day.”

“No fire department is built to respond to that disaster. The fact that we live on an island, we don’t have robust assistance coming immediately. We rely on our firefighters to do the best they can in the hurricane force winds and fire,” said Ventura, who urged the undergrounding of utility lines along evacuation routes, and vegetation and structure management by homeowners and landowners.

The Department of the Attorney General, which is conducting an investigation into government’s response during the disaster, did not comment on whether the state would pursue criminal charges based on the findings released Wednesday.

The AG and the contractor conducting the state probe, the Fire Safety Research Institute, “will review the report to identify areas that may be addressed within FSRI’s Phase Three, Forward-Looking Report,” according to a statement from the department.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for Hawaii did not respond to a query about whether federal prosecutors are considering criminal charges based on the ATF and Maui firefighters’ findings.

The ATF noted that Hawaiian Electric and “private evidence collection companies and private fire investigation companies had access to and moved freely throughout the overall fire scene” when their agents started on-scene investigations Aug. 18.

Hawaiian Electric replaced damaged electrical equipment in the overall fire area and Fire Cause Analysis, a Berkeley, Calif.,-based contractor, had already “come in and collected all the electrical utility distribution and transmission equipment as well as other items of evidentiary value in the area.”

Investigators eventually examined the evidence but not in their original locations.

ATF agents and Maui firefighters “collaborated and shared all information and data” with the exception of electrical data from Hawaiian Electric.

That information was given directly from the utility to the ATF “pursuant to a non- disclosure and confidentiality agreement” and MFD was not provided access to this data.

Much of the report is redacted to comply with the agreement. The names of ATF agents, fire investigators, witnesses and others are also blacked out.

Utility responds

According to Hawaiian Electric, the findings “largely affirmed” what the company declared 19 days after the disaster. The findings also track with what plaintiffs in more than 600 civil lawsuits covered by a proposed $4 billion settlement have claimed about the fire’s origin and cause.

In a statement issued after the cause and origin of the fire was released Wednesday, Hawaiian Electric expressed remorse, shared condolences and detailed their commitments to helping prevent future fire disasters.

The utility company noted that consistent “with the previous reports published by the Fire Safety Research Institute and the state Attorney General,” the reports issued by the Maui Fire Department and the ATF also “make clear” that the devastation in Lahaina resulted from a “combination of many factors and the actions of many parties.”

Hawaiian Electric appreciates the “commitment by the Maui Fire Department and ATF to conduct thorough investigations” into the events of Aug. 8, 2023, and noted the company has been “committed to transparency and accountability from the start and have said that it was important to understand what caused the fire and its catastrophic impact to ensure that it never happens again.”

“On Aug. 27, 2023, shortly after the fires occurred, we publicly stated that it appeared our equipment sparked a fire on the morning of Aug. 8. The Maui Fire Department and ATF determined that the fire that impacted Lahaina was accidental in nature and largely affirmed the original understanding of the timeline of events as first described by Hawaiian Electric,” read the statement, that listed Hawaiian Electric’s timeline of Aug. 8, 2023 Lahaina fire events. “We deeply regret that our operations contributed to the fire that ignited in the morning. Confronted by an extraordinary weather event and a chaotic situation, our employees brought their best efforts to their jobs, as they do every day.”

The 132-year-old utility noted that it is making more than $110 million in investments this year to strengthen electric infrastructure “against extreme weather conditions, implement enhanced vegetation management that falls under the utility’s purview and deploy devices to help prevent wildfires.”

On July 1 the company launched its Public Safety Power Shutoff program, a last resort measure that would cut power to high risk areas of Hawaii when extreme fire conditions exist.

Hawaiian Electric is installing “78 AI-enabled fire detection cameras and 52 weather stations” and sharing data and access with fire departments and other agencies.

Fire code violation

The unmaintained vegetation that ignited around poll 25 that fatal day is owned by Kameha­meha Schools, which was cited for violating the fire code in 2019.

Behind Kuialua and Hookahua streets and Hookahua Place, a “30-foot wide firebreak was ordered” on Nov. 16, 2019, for the area behind homes southeast of Lahainaluna Road.

Part of the warning firefighters delivered to the land owner was that “the corrected condition of the firebreak shall be maintained at all times.”

On Aug, 8, 2023, based on witness statements and photos, “the firebreak was not maintained in accordance with this order.”

Ventura told the Star-Advertiser that firefighters issued a notice of warning due to fuel management in 2019 which eventually the school complied with.

“On the day of the fire, the imagery, witnesses and videos show that the fuel was grown again above the code,” said Ventura.

In a statement to the Star-­Advertiser, Kamehameha Schools officials said they “appreciate the time and effort” that went into the investigation and are reviewing the findings “thoroughly.”

“We extend our deepest aloha to all who have endured immense loss from the fire last year. We continue to collaborate with the community, government and private partners to contribute to the recovery and resiliency of Lahaina. This is an effort that will take all of us working together,” read the statement. “We recognize that we can do better. Steadfast in our commitment to be responsible land stewards, we are using all sources of information and guidance to improve our efforts to manage our lands.”

Lahaina Origin and Cause Report by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd