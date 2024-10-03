Re-energizing of downed power lines sparked fatal Maui wildfire
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2023
Above, the burned cars of drivers attempting to escape the deadly fire line Front Street.
COURTESY ALAN BARRIOS
According to Maui County and federal officials, the destruction from the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina was caused by a single fire that started at about 6:34 a.m.
COURTESY MAUI COUNTY
Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura shared the findings on Wednesday from a report on the cause and origin of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire. Behind him, from left, are ATF Arson Investigation Branch Chief Walter Shaw, ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Blais and Maui Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Giesea.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2023
Above, fire-ravaged Lahaina continued to smolder on Aug. 9, 2023.