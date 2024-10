The Golden State Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis came into the league together last season, saw a decent amount of playing time and became best friends.

They have already seen a lot of each other in their brief pro careers, and both started training camp for the second year of their NBA careers with the rest of the Warriors on Oahu this week. They spoke after practice Wednesday at Brigham Young-Hawaii.

“Being rookies together last year, doing a lot of things whether it was G-League, playing together, starting together with Team USA (Select) and playing in the summer league again this year, we just kind of done everything together,” Podziemski said. “We live close to each other. We just became friends. Our parents are really close now.”

Podziemski, a 6-foot-5 lefty who was drafted No. 19 overall out of Santa Clara, averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season. The 6-foot-9 Jackson-Davis, selected No. 57 overall out of Indiana, averaged 7.9 points and 5.0 rebounds, and shot .702 from the field, mostly on dunks and other attempts near the basket.

“Me and B.P. are great friends,” said Jackson-Davis, the son of former NBA player Dale Davis. “We go out to eat, we like to play video games together, off the court we’re always hanging out. He’s been one of my best friends, especially out here on this journey together. It’s been a lot of fun.”

A lot of focus this season will be on Podziemski, who will help fill the void left by shooting guard Klay Thompson, who left for the Dallas Mavericks during the offseason.

Thompson made five NBA All-Star teams in 14 seasons with Golden State.

“There is no thought in my mind I have to do what Klay did in his prime or anything, it’s just going out there and being myself,” Podziemski said.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said all positions, except for Steph Curry at point guard, are up for grabs during camp. Kerr added Draymond Green will start at either power forward or center.

Podziemski, who made the NBA All-Rookie first team, acknowledged it may come down to a committee approach along with newcomers Buddy Hield and De’Anthony Melton at shooting guard.

“There will be a lot of times where I start, De’Anthony starts or Buddy starts,” Podziemski said. “A lot of time, we’re going to be on the court together. I know for all of us, none of us care who starts. We just want to be out there and play. At the end of the day, we all trust the coach to make the decision and it will be the right one for the team.”

Each player brings something different to the table.

“We have options, obviously,” Curry said Tuesday. “We have a defensive-minded guy like Melton. We have a guy that’s kind of a connector, can put the ball on the floor and create like B.P. You got Buddy, who can shoot and space the floor. A veteran who knows how to play.”

Despite being the youngest player on the roster for the second consecutive year, Podziemski prides himself on his work ethic and leadership.

“Me, as a man, I think I’m the alpha type,” he said. “I’ve always had a leadership role on whatever team I’ve been in or been on. The more I can show rather than be vocal that I’m doing the right things, the more they’d be willing (to think) he knows what he’s doing and he knows what he’s talking about.”’

Jackson-Davis was primarily an inside threat on offense last season. Kerr said he wants Golden State to play at a fast pace and perform better in transition, which could benefit Jackson-Davis.

“It’s a big emphasis on running down the court, sprinting. Me sprinting down the floor is going to get me easy dunks or guys are going to pull in and that’s going to get guys shots,” Jackson-Davis said.

He will be part of an undersized, but versatile group of Golden State post players, which includes Green, Kevon Looney and Kyle Anderson.

“I come out, I’m going to work as hard as I can,” said Jackson-Davis, who added his goal is to make the NBA All-Defensive Team. “Coach is trying to win, so he’s going to choose a guy who he thinks is the best fit. Whatever it is, whenever I get called, I’m going to go in and I’m going to play hard. I don’t care about starting or not. I just want to get in and try to make an impact on the game.”