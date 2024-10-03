Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, October 3, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

OIA powerhouses No. 1 Campbell and No. 2 Mililani set to face off Saturday

By Paul Honda

Today Updated 11:59 p.m.

Editors' Picks

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 24 Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele leads the Open Division in passing with 1,657 yards and 26 touchdowns with just one interception.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 24

Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele leads the Open Division in passing with 1,657 yards and 26 touchdowns with just one interception.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Campbell head coach Darren Johnson, above, will pit his offense against Mililani co-head coach Vavae Tata’s defense on Saturday.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Campbell head coach Darren Johnson, above, will pit his offense against Mililani co-head coach Vavae Tata’s defense on Saturday.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani co-head coach Vavae Tata looks on from the sideline during the first half of an open division high school football game against the Saint Louis Crusaders on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Mililani.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Mililani co-head coach Vavae Tata looks on from the sideline during the first half of an open division high school football game against the Saint Louis Crusaders on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Mililani.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 17 Mililani used versatile Lehiwa Kahana-Travis in a wildcat offense and he threw the game-winning touchdown pass in the game against Kahuku.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 17

Mililani used versatile Lehiwa Kahana-Travis in a wildcat offense and he threw the game-winning touchdown pass in the game against Kahuku.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 24 Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele leads the Open Division in passing with 1,657 yards and 26 touchdowns with just one interception.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Campbell head coach Darren Johnson, above, will pit his offense against Mililani co-head coach Vavae Tata’s defense on Saturday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani co-head coach Vavae Tata looks on from the sideline during the first half of an open division high school football game against the Saint Louis Crusaders on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Mililani.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 17 Mililani used versatile Lehiwa Kahana-Travis in a wildcat offense and he threw the game-winning touchdown pass in the game against Kahuku.