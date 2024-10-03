OIA powerhouses No. 1 Campbell and No. 2 Mililani set to face off Saturday

Mililani used versatile Lehiwa Kahana-Travis in a wildcat offense and he threw the game-winning touchdown pass in the game against Kahuku.

Mililani co-head coach Vavae Tata looks on from the sideline during the first half of an open division high school football game against the Saint Louis Crusaders on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Mililani.

Campbell head coach Darren Johnson, above, will pit his offense against Mililani co-head coach Vavae Tata’s defense on Saturday.

Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele leads the Open Division in passing with 1,657 yards and 26 touchdowns with just one interception.

Rod York, Darren Johnson, Lehiwa Kahana-Travis, and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele are just a few of the Mililani Trojans and Campbell Sabers who care about the final score this Saturday night.

The statistics and history don’t make or break a game, but there are plenty of numbers coming into this showdown between No. 1 Campbell (5-0, 2-0 OIA Open) and No. 2 Mililani (6-0, 2-0).

At ground level, in the present, the Sabers are the team that still has an underdog mindset despite its lofty ranking.

“Teachers and more students are involved, telling us to beat Mililani and stay No. 1,” Campbell senior quarterback Sagapolutele said.

“A lot of people are talking about the game,” said senior linebacker Zechariah Alualu-Tuiolemotu. “They’re expecting us to win, but it doesn’t get to us. We have a chance to make history and change the trajectory of what’s going on.”

What’s going on is Mililani’s recent history of rule over the Sabers. Since 2012, the Trojans have won 16 games in a row against their foes from Ewa Beach. Campbell’s last win over Mililani was Sept. 16, 2011, a 32-12 win at the Sabers’ field.

It was York’s first season as head coach, a loss that dropped the Trojans to 0-2 in league play (2-3 overall). They finished 4-6 that year. A year later, Mililani went 10-3, losing to Punahou in the Open Division state final. One of those wins was over Campbell, 45-26, sparking the long win streak.

Last year, Mililani beat Campbell, 55-37, in the final week of October. The Trojans later beat the Sabers, 44-7, in the state semifinal round, before falling to Kahuku, 21-19, in the title game.

Even without returning All-State quarterback Kini McMillan (injury), Mililani has been superb during an unbeaten start, allowing just 12.3 points per game. Linebacker Isaiah Iosefa is one of the defensive playmakers who stepped up last week, with a sack and interception in a 14-10 win over Kahuku.

Co-head coach and defensive coordinator Vavae Tata will change looks rather than let Sagapolutele pick apart a static scheme.

When Kapolei met Campbell, both teams were still unbeaten. Kapolei kept a spy on Sagapolutele, but Campbell won, 43-20.

“Mililani’s defense, they’re animals. They can make plays,” Sagapolutele said. “Isaiah, Ejay (Tapeni), Chevy (Robinson). Their most underrated player is Kayden (Anzaldo), their safety.”

The Trojans stuck to a retro game plan on offense against Kahuku, using versatile Lehiwa Kahana-Travis in a wildcat attack. It was designed to minimize opportunities for Kahuku’s playmakers, and it worked. Kahana-Travis had nine carries for a meager two yards, but he ran for a TD and threw for a 58-yard score to Jonah “Tana” Togafau-Tavui.

The Sabers did their homework with video study.

“Yeah, we went over some things. They’ve got some good athletes and we’ve got a challenge,” said Johnson, now in his seventh season as Campbell’s head coach.

Mililani starting QB Kekoa Koong had just nine pass attempts and the Trojans mustered 109 yards of offense, but the recipe worked.

Can it work against Campbell and, arguably, the state’s top QB?

“I wasn’t surprised on both of their parts. They’re trying to do what they can to manage the game. Both played well,” Johnson said.

The tempo has changed for Mililani since losing Kini McMillan to a collarbone injury in week one. The Sabers will go no-huddle, but not hurry up, on most drives.

“We keep it simple. We want to play fast. Everybody’s trying to play fast, don’t make the kids overthink,” Johnson said.

No. 5 Kapolei at

No. 10 Farrington

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Hurricanes (4-1, 1-1 OIA Open) can take a big step toward a spot in the playoffs with a win. Farrington (3-3, 0-2) has struggled in its return to the top tier, losing to Campbell and Kahuku by a combined score of 71-7.

Kapolei QB Tama Amisone has accounted for 1,531 yards and 19 total TDs from scrimmage. He has thrown 13 TD passes with just one pick in 114 attempts. The ‘Canes are coming of a 68-8 win over Waipahu.

Running back Kingsten Samuelu leads Farrington with 466 yards and six TDs on the ground. Chansen Smith (25 receptions, 290 yards, two TDs) lead the receiving corps.

Kapolei has won the last two meetings. Farrington last defeated Kapolei on Sept. 6, 2019, a 22-8 win the Hurricanes’ field.

No. 9 Damien vs.

Pac-Five at Radford

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Now 6-1 overall, the Monarchs face an unbeaten team that has lost no hunger. Pac-Five (5-0) is having its best start since 1982, when then-QB Tino Sellitto, RB Donny Maa and FB Joe Onosai fueled the Wolfpack’s 6-0 start.

That squad topped Waipahu (28-7), Punahou (26-10), ‘Iolani (10-7), Kamehameha (7-3), Saint Louis (36-6) and Damien (12-7) before a 10-all tie with Kamehameha in a rematch. Pac-Five then won its next five games, edging Waianae, 14-7, in the Oahu Prep Bowl.

Last week, senior RB Seth Miller accounted for all four TDs in the ‘Pack’s 26-14 win over ‘Iolani. He set a school record with 272 rushing yards on 37 carries.

Damien has throttled opponents since losing to Kapolei in preseason. QB AJ Tuifua and RB Sylas Alaimalo lead a team that has won by at least 20 points in each of its last six wins, except for last week’s forfeit victory over Punahou I-AA.

No. 4 Saint Louis

at No. 6 Kamehameha

Saturday, 7 p.m.

The Crusaders (4-2, 2-0 ILH Open) have rolled to four wins in a row since opening nonconference play with narrow road losses to Kahuku, 14-13, and Mililani, 16-14.

After a 31-21 win over Punahou two weeks ago, Saint Louis had its first bye week of the season. Now, the Crusaders are in position to clinch the ILH title. A loss to Kamehameha, however, would open the race.

Kamehameha (4-2, 1-1) has not played a game since Sept. 14, a 21-17 win over Punahou. The Warriors could feel optimistic about the matchup with Saint Louis, a team that had not surrendered more than 16 points in a game until the recent win over Punahou.

Nainoa Melchor (448 yards) has been steady at RB for Kamehameha. 6-foot-3 225-pound junior Taimane Purcell (21 catches, 236 yards, two TDs) is a big target at tight end.

Nainoa Lopes has been largely efficient at QB with 1,009 yards and eight TDs with only two interceptions. Stytyn Lasconia has been a big-play target with 20 receptions for 508 yards and four TDs, and the return of Titan Lacaden solidifies a dependable receiving corps.

Saint Louis’ stellar defensive unit has relied on a swarming, disciplined approach. DBs Lamese Gora, Zanden Willis, Jahren Altura and Dallas Pelen-Talalotu, and LB Roy Maafala Jr. are solid at finishing plays, while DE Pupu Sepulona is a pass-rushing force.

PREP FOOTBALL

OPEN DIVISION STATISTICS

OPEN

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Camp. 5 95 124 1 1,657 26

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 5 67 114 1 1,120 13

Nainoa Lopes,Saint Louis 6 83 124 2 1,009 8

Hunter Fujikawa,Punahou 6 80 146 5 984 7

Donny Faavi, Farrington 5 81 133 8 851 6

David Vidinha, Waipahu 4 41 93 6 464 4

Troy Mariteragi, Kahuku 4 49 89 6 410 3

Jevin Bolos-Reyes, Kamehameha 5 40 54 4 380 5

Kekoa Koong, Mililani 4 46 81 3 349 4

Ezra Forges, Kamehameha 4 27 50 3 346 3

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Kingston Samuelu, Farrington 5 58 466 6 8.0 93.2

Nainoa Melchor, Kamehameha 6 97 448 1 4.6 74.7

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 5 43 411 6 9.6 82.2

Nelson Aau, Punahou 6 98 408 8 4.2 68.0

Tahlen Kekawa, Saint Louis 6 59 326 4 5.5 54.3

Tristan Pacheco, Waipahu 3 60 261 3 4.4 87.0

Brystin Sansano, Campbell 5 47 257 3 5.5 51.4

Maddox Sharrer, Kamehameha 6 34 200 1 5.9 33.3

Lehiwa Kahana-Travis, Mililani 3 17 165 3 9.7 55.0

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Camp. 5 21 160 0 7.6 32.0

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Rusten Abang-Perez, Campbell 5 36 601 9 16.7 120.2

Zayden Alviar-Costa, Campbell 5 26 516 4 19.8 103.2

Stytyn Lasconia, Saint Louis 6 20 508 4 25.4 84.7

Zion White, Punahou 6 29 465 5 16.0 77.5

Tyson Ball, Campbell 5 13 342 5 26.3 68.4

Zayne Pasion, Kapolei 5 20 325 5 16.3 65.0

Chansen Smith, Farrington 5 25 290 2 11.6 58.0

Nikko Smith, Kapolei 4 12 264 3 22.0 66.0

Taimane Purcell, Kamehameha 6 21 236 2 11.2 39.3

Jonah Togafau-Tavui, Mililani 4 11 194 3 17.6 48.5

DIVISION I STATISTICS

DIVISION I

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

CJ Villanueva, ‘Iolani 8 156 237 3 1,662 14

Isaac Harney, Moanalua 6 114 170 6 1,360 16

Isaiah Keaunui-Demello, Kailua 5 78 130 3 1,063 8

Afi Togafau, Radford 4 48 78 0 835 9

AJ Tuifua, Damien 3 52 74 3 827 15

Elijah Mendoza, Aiea 4 68 113 7 813 9

Ikaika Torres, Pearl City 5 43 100 5 774 5

Maximus Kahalewai-Sapigao, Waian. 5 45 76 2 664 4

Jonah Galanto, Pearl City 5 40 83 3 514 2

Hanohano Plunkett, Leilehua 3 48 76 2 406 3

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Jones Vierra, ‘Iolani 8 126 495 7 3.9 61.9

Kalino Judalena, Moanalua 5 72 318 3 4.4 63.6

Alika Idica, Waianae 5 86 308 1 3.6 61.6

Cameron Keeve, Leilehua 4 57 281 2 4.9 70.3

Sylas Alaimalo, Damien 3 54 273 3 5.1 91.0

Zane Kalua, Nanakuli 5 51 261 2 5.1 52.2

Zeke Schulz, Radford 4 29 246 2 8.5 61.5

Caysen Samson, Kailua 5 38 205 1 5.4 41.0

Romeo Ortiz, Kailua 4 32 202 1 6.3 50.5

Quincy Oka, ‘Iolani 6 25 202 2 8.1 33.7

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Kekama Kane, ‘Iolani 8 55 686 6 12.5 85.8

Keon Preusser, ‘Iolani 8 56 674 4 12.0 84.3

Jayce Bareng, Moanalua 6 39 508 6 13.0 84.7

Aizek Kaanoi, Kailua 5 28 487 3 17.4 97.4

Javian Mizuno, Pearl City 5 23 392 3 17.0 78.4

Kyson Kealoha, Moanalua 6 24 335 5 14.0 55.8

Slater Kaleiohi, Waianae 5 20 329 3 16.5 65.8

Trysten Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo, Aiea 4 20 306 2 15.3 76.5

Jheremie Cacpal, Aiea 4 25 277 5 11.1 69.3

Keaton Tomas, Pearl City 3 10 268 2 26.8 89.3

DIVISION II STATISTICS

DIVISION II

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

Emery Abilla, Waialua 4 50 91 3 729 10

Gabriel Logan, Kaimuki 3 33 65 8 511 6

Jude Weber, Kalaheo 2 29 62 3 510 10

Nai Kalouokaaea, Castle 5 36 83 6 410 2

Kaeo Bush, Roosevelt 4 27 44 1 354 4

Ioane Kamanao, Roosevelt 3 18 47 3 259 3

Jesse Shinagawa, Kaiser 4 29 43 2 254 4

BJ Rezentes, Kaiser 2 22 31 2 227 3

Braden Sarahina, Pac-Five 2 17 29 0 214 1

Pierce Mundell, Kalani 3 14 37 2 112 1

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Logan Thompson, Castle 5 67 458 6 6.8 91.6

Aiden Kahele, Castle 4 71 336 0 4.7 84.0

Seth Miller, Pac-Five 2 49 328 5 6.7 164.0

Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook, Kaimuki 3 49 263 0 5.4 87.7

Kaunnahe Kalahiki-Gohier, Castle 3 32 259 6 8.1 86.3

Aiden Leong, Kaiser 4 27 237 4 8.8 59.3

Dillon Reis, Kaiser 3 30 232 4 7.7 77.3

Jace Apau, Waialua 4 28 204 4 7.3 51.0

Takeo Eckart, Kalani 4 60 203 5 3.4 50.8

Taylor Calero, Waialua 3 20 173 2 8.7 57.7

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Sky Hirota, Waialua 3 15 290 3 19.3 96.7

Cody Salas, Kalaheo 1 7 263 5 37.6 263.0

Ezekiel Kule-Matias, Kaimuki 2 8 247 4 30.9 123.5

Keawe Davis, Roosevelt 4 12 224 2 18.7 56.0

Germaine Bagasol, Waialua 3 14 206 2 14.7 68.7

Isaiah Felipe, Castle 6 17 186 0 10.9 31.0

Jahsiah Souza-Armstead, Roos. 3 12 154 3 12.8 51.3

Trisen Kalouokaaea, Castle 6 13 142 1 10.9 23.7

Caleb Hamasaki, Kaiser 4 14 140 3 10.0 35.0

William Aarona, Roosevelt 3 3 119 1 39.7 39.7

Jesse Shinagawa, Kaiser 3 6 119 1 19.8 39.7

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser

STANDINGS

ILH

Open Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Saint Louis 2-0 1.000 68 28 4-2 .667 168 65

Kamehameha 1-1 .500 28 54 4-2 .667 120 124

Punahou 0-2 .000 38 52 2-4 .333 149 131

Division I

Damien 4-0 1.000 141 60 6-1 .857 246 140

‘Iolani 2-2 .500 118 107 3-5 .375 213 217

Division II

Pac-Five 3-0 1.000 107 31 5-0 1.000 183 51

Kamehameha I-AA 1-2 .333 48 57 2-2 .500 82 74

Saint Louis I-AA 0-2 .000 27 94 0-2 .000 27 94

Punahou I-AA 0-4 .000 14 108 0-5 .000 35 243

OIA OPEN

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Mililani 2-0 1.000 56 27 6-0 1.000 154 74

Campbell 2-0 1.000 90 30 5-0 1.000 256 96

Kapolei 1-1 .500 91 48 4-1 .800 196 83

Kahuku 1-1 .500 31 14 4-3 .571 138 105

Farrington 0-2 .000 7 71 3-3 .500 132 121

Waipahu 0-2 .000 25 110 2-4 .333 115 222

OIA DIVISON I

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Moanalua 3-0 1.000 96 71 5-1 .857 213 104

Radford 2-1 .667 109 66 3-2 .600 168 107

Leilehua 2-1 .667 89 41 3-3 .500 148 113

Waianae 2-1 .667 85 41 2-3 .400 105 89

Aiea 1-2 .333 49 60 3-2 .600 124 89

Nanakuli 1-2 .333 66 80 2-5 .286 135 190

Kailua 1-2 .333 74 95 1-5 .167 122 208

Pearl City 0-3 .000 52 166 0-5 .000 78 283

OIA DIVISION II

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Roosevelt 3-0 1.000 120 28 4-1 .800 161 66

Castle 3-0 1.000 86 81 4-2 .667 126 187

Kaiser 2-1 .667 104 50 3-1 .750 160 57

Waialua 2-1 .667 140 55 3-2 .600 189 110

Kalaheo 1-2 .333 109 75 2-2 .500 149 81

Kalani 1-2 .333 62 145 1-4 .200 79 224

Kaimuki 0-3 .000 41 87 0-3 .000 41 87

McKinley 0-3 .000 30 171 0-5 .000 43 269

SCHEDULE

TODAY

>> Kalaheo at Waialua, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

>> Kapolei at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

>> Waianae at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

>> Moanalua at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

>> Roosevelt at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

>> Damien vs. Pac-Five

at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

>> Campbell at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

>> Waipahu at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

>> Saint Louis at Kamehameha,

7 p.m.

>> McKinley vs. Kaimuki

at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

>> Castle vs. Kalani at Kaiser,

6 p.m.

>> Aiea at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

>> Kailua at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.

>> Saint Louis II

at Kamehameha II, 4 p.m.