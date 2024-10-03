OIA powerhouses No. 1 Campbell and No. 2 Mililani set to face off Saturday
Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele leads the Open Division in passing with 1,657 yards and 26 touchdowns with just one interception.
Campbell head coach Darren Johnson, above, will pit his offense against Mililani co-head coach Vavae Tata’s defense on Saturday.
Mililani co-head coach Vavae Tata looks on from the sideline during the first half of an open division high school football game against the Saint Louis Crusaders on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Mililani.
Mililani used versatile Lehiwa Kahana-Travis in a wildcat offense and he threw the game-winning touchdown pass in the game against Kahuku.