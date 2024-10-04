Letter: Left-leaning Hawaii can still protect democracy

Although Hawaii is a strong Democratic blue state, it does not need to be subjugated and bound to the Democratic machine that is void of the ideals and values of the party’s founding traditional liberalism. This party of hateful rhetoric and radical leftist ideology has been taken over by communist propaganda and demonstrates why America is and always will be endangered and challenged by the socialist political derangements of the Democratic machine.

But Hawaii can contribute to protecting and preserving the foundation of America. As part of this constitutional republic, Hawaii can either be a participant in saying no to the present threat or be inclined to slowly end the American experiment.

In this election, every vote counts and it does not rest upon party affiliation or personal preference, but the survival for the only beacon of democratic freedoms in the world.

Drew Kosora

Moiliili

