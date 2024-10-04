Letter: Opposition to Manoa development unfounded

A “No Trespassing” sign is attached to a chain blocking an entrance to the property of the former St. Francis School in Manoa on Feb. 2.

As a resident of Manoa I disagree with the false claims that some Pamoa Road residents are airing about the Aria Lane housing project.

I used Alaula Way when St. Francis School, with its 500-plus students and faculty, traveled along the same route. How will Aria Lane’s proposed 93 rowhouses create traffic congestion with fewer cars traveling at different times? Residential traffic is different than school traffic.

I lived at Manoa Hillside, a development of 62 homes, and there was never any traffic at its entry gate. The units were all occupied by resident-owners who enjoy living in Manoa.

Aria Lane will help to ease the housing crisis for affordable homes.

Loke Leong

Manoa

