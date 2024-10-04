Letter: Trump’s illegitimacy eclipses policy points

Donald Trump claims no one is talking about climate change any more. Clearly he is not listening. Obviously he is struggling to find an argument to support his absurd claim that climate change is a fraud perpetrated by the Chinese to hurt American business. This is another example of just how far out of touch he is with reality.

The real question is how can someone who is so out of touch with reality, so insulting of everyone’s intelligence but his own, so disdainful of science, so attached to his own “alternative facts,” so unfit for leadership and a convicted felon be one of the candidates vying to become the president of the United States. This fact is far more incredible than the nonsense that comes out of Trump’s mouth every day.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

