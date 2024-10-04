Letter: Voters should provide proof of citizenship

Federal law requires you to be a citizen of the U.S. in order to vote in federal elections. The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act was introduced by U.S. Rep. Chip Roy. It requires voters to provide documentary proof of citizenship at the time of registration. Eligible documents include a Real ID-compliant identification indicating U.S. citizenship, valid U.S. passport, military ID and service record, a government-issued photo ID showing a U.S. birthplace or a government-issued photo ID that does not indicate birthplace or citizenship with a valid secondary document.

Hawaii’s U.S. representatives voted “No” on this act. Why? Two years ago you had to have ID and a special immunization card to just buy a beer. But now identification is too difficult to acquire? I’ve requested an answer from both offices, and I have gotten silence.

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

