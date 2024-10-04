Kokua Line: Why waive pet adoption fees when ownership is costly?

Question: If the cost of living is a big reason people say they can’t keep pets (808ne.ws/­3XV1vCu), should the Humane Society be giving pets away for free?

Answer: The Hawaiian Humane Society addresses this concern on its website, as the question arises whenever the nonprofit organization waives adoption fees for shelter animals, as it is doing now for dogs and cats of all ages, through Oct. 15. It says:

“Contrary to common misconception, research and published studies indicate that the cost of adoption is not a factor when it comes to responsible pet ownership and a family’s ability to afford a pet long-term. In fact, there is no statistical difference in pet retention or the ability to cover necessary veterinary care for adopted pets between paid fee or fee-waived adopters.”

It links to some of the research from the website, via 808ne.ws/3XVkFrY.

Animals up for adoption at HHS have been physically evaluated to be healthy, been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and given flea, tick and heartworm preventives. Adoption specials like the one running now help create space in overcrowded shelters.

The column you referenced quoted an HHS spokesperson as saying that families bringing pets to the shelter most frequently cite the high cost of living and/or a lack of affordable pet-friendly housing as reasons they can’t keep the animals.

Before surrendering a pet to HHS, the nonprofit urges owners to try to rehome the animal through the free website Home to Home and tap into resources such as the Pet Food Bank, affordable behavioral training, and free advice on avoiding and resolving disputes with landlords and neighbors. If there is no alternative to surrendering the pet, the fee is $35 and an appointment is needed, except in emergencies. See hawaiianhumane.org/rehome/ for more information.

Q: Regarding the state expanding SNAP eligibility (808ne.ws/3TSXmhn), I thought a public hearing must be held before a government agency changes its administrative rules. Was a public hearing held?

A: No. A public hearing will be held before the proposed change takes effect, according to the state Department of Human Services.

“DHS is currently working on the proposed rule amendment to remove the net income limit for households who meet the criteria for Broad Based Categorical Eligibility (BBCE). The rules are still under review and have not yet been approved for public notice. After review and approval, a public notice will be posted for 30 days prior to a public hearing on the proposed rules,” Scott Morishige, administrator for the Benefit, Employment & Support Serv­ices Division of DHS, said in a email. “In addition to drafting the proposed rule amendments, the department continues to work on its assessment of modifications needed to its legacy HAWI eligibility system, and is working to implement the proposed changes by early 2025.”

Morishige’s division oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, formerly known as food stamps.

HAWI is the Hawaii Automated Welfare Information eligibility system, the computer system that manages welfare benefits. It needs upgrades to be able to process payments that will be generated by the impending administrative rule change, which was announced last week by Gov. Josh Green, inspired by a brief published by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization showing that the change could make about 50,000 more Hawaii households eligible for SNAP, which is funded by federal taxpayers.

Mahalo

Many thanks to a man right outside Kahala Mall who helped me manage my rolling cart across uneven terrain. At first I waved him off, but he was helpful and wanted nothing but to do a good deed. — Senior shopper

