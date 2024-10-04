Kerr well versed in Hawaii’s passion for sports

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has seen the Stan Sheriff Center filled to capacity on TV with passionate fans cheering on the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team.

He’s ready to experience the same type of crowd energy live and in person Saturday before 10,300 fans when his Warriors face the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA exhibition game at 1 p.m at the SSC.

Kerr’s daughter, Maddy, played libero for California from 2013 to 2016. The Golden Bears didn’t play here during her career, but Kerr said he’s watched other opponents take on UH on TV.

“I’m excited. I can’t wait. I’ve watched a few sold-out women’s volleyball games from that arena,” Kerr said during the Warriors’ training camp Wednesday at the Cannon Activities Center in Laie. “My daughter played college volleyball. I’m kind of a volleyball fan. I’ve seen that arena go crazy for volleyball. It will be fun for us to feel the energy from the fans here.”

The last time Kerr and Warriors star point guard Steph Curry heard cheers was this summer at the Paris Olympics, where the United States went 6-0. In the gold-medal game against France on Aug. 10, Curry made four 3-pointers over the final 2:48 in the Americans’ 98-87 victory.

“The Olympics experience was great,” Curry said. “I’m glad I did it. I built such a great bond with 11 other guys, the coaching staff. We got it done. A storybook ending for sure. Something I’ll remember forever.”

Kerr also was busy in the summer of 2023, when he coached the United States at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, where the Americans did not medal. He appreciated the earlier finish of the Olympics.

“I’m so energized for this season. I’m so excited,” Kerr said. “The benefit of the Olympics versus the World Cup … last year, the World Cup ended Sept. 12. We had like two weeks and then we started camp. It was tough. This has been dramatically different. It’s been five, six weeks since the Olympics ended. I’ve had plenty of time to rest and recharge. Steph feels the same way.”

Curry, a 10-time All-Star and two-time league MVP, was stellar again for Golden State last season, averaging 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. This will be his 16th NBA season.

“I have an appreciation knowing the game will end at some point. Hopefully not too soon,” the 36-year-old said. “I get motivated and get the most out of it I can. I love the work, I love the camaraderie, the competition.”

Curry, forward/center Draymond Green and Kerr have been with Golden State since the franchise won four NBA titles from 2014-15 to 2021-22.

Missing, of course, is Klay Thompson, a five-time All-Star who was traded to the Dallas Mavericks during the offseason. Fellow veteran guard Chris Paul, a 12-time All-Star, was waived after one season with the Warriors.

“This feels like a new beginning for us in a lot of ways. Where last year felt like an extension of what we already were,” Kerr said. “Part of that is the void that Klay leaves.”

Golden State’s No. 2 scorer this season likely will come down to forwards Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins.

Kerr mentioned he wants his undersized Warriors to be scrappy, play fast, limit turnovers and shoot from distance.

“I want to be a high-volume 3-point shooting team. That’s important for us,” he said.

The Warriors, who won 46 games last year and 44 in 2022-23, might not be predicted to be among the top teams in the Western Conference, but Kuminga feels Golden State will compete at a high level.

“We have a great team. A lot of things don’t look good on paper, but on the court I know we can go as far as we want,” he said.