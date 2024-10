Hawaii’s Miliana Sylvester (12) high-fived Caylen Alexander (17), who did not play in Saturday’s win over Cal State Fullerton.

At one point during Hawaii’s opening weekend of Big West Conference play, it had four freshmen on the court at the same time.

A season that began with a lot of uncertainty with so many new faces remains a mystery for a different reason entering this week’s road matches against UC San Diego today and Long Beach State on Saturday.

One of the few familiar returnees this season, junior Caylen Alexander, was playing at an All-American level when she suddenly exited the fourth set of Friday’s match against UC Irvine.

She did not return for Saturday’s sweep of Cal State Fullerton and her status removing forward remains unclear.

“If she plays, she plays. If she doesn’t, she doesn’t,” was all coach Robyn Ah Mow would say Thursday.

Her presence, or lack thereof, is obviously a huge deal for a Rainbow Wahine team that, despite Alexander’s absence, did earn its first sweep of the season against the Titans.

Alexander entered the week fourth in the nation in total kills (248) and kills per set (4.96) and was fifth in total points (275.0) and sixth in points per set (5.50).

Without her for the match last Saturday, UH started freshman Adrianna Arquette at opposite and moved sophomore Tali Hakas to outside alongside Stella Adeyemi.

They also made a change at middle blocker, with freshman Maddie Way getting the nod for the first time over junior Jacyn Bamis.

Way had eight kills and three blocks and in the two matches this season in which she has attempted more than two swings, she is hitting .448.

“Obviously me, Mili (Sylvester), Jacyn all play a little differently. We are all different people and we are all different players,” Way said before Tuesday’s practice. “I think (I) just provide a different look to the position, and whatever the coaches feel fits the game, whatever they think is going to gel best (will play).”

With Alexander, who had led UH in kills in every match she played, sitting out, Way and Sylvester were two of Hawaii’s three leading kill leaders against Cal State Fullerton.

Sylvester had a match-high 14 kills after putting down 12 in her first 12 swings through two sets. It was like a throwback to last year, when the Rainbow Wahine had Amber Igiede and Kennedi Evans and ran a lot more of their offense through the middle.

That’s something that could continue, depending on Alexander’s status moving forward.

“We had four freshmen on the court at one time and three setters. Making the most of whatever Hawaii volleyball is at whatever time it is,” Sylvester said of UH’s approach without its best hitter. “In all of the matches we play, we need every single person on the team.”

All options are on the table, and have been, with a roster of 13 this season.

Morghn Monahan, a 6-foot-3 junior middle transfer from Hawaii Pacific, is the only player who hasn’t seen time on the court.

Arquette and Way are the only two who have played in less than half of the matches this season. That could change for both players, especially Way, who seemed comfortable playing with Sylvester, who she first met at a club tournament in Kansas City, Mo., when she was a junior and had already committed to UH.

“It’s been amazing to have someone in almost the same shoes as you … who is able to grow with you,” Way said. “We’re able to bounce feedback off of each other … and it’s a really nice, huge support network.”

“We knew we’d room together since (we met),” Sylvester added. “She brings a lot of really good energy and I think she’s a great, versatile hitter and definitely brings a lot on the blocks, so I think it’s good to have her in the games whenever she can get on the court.”

UH is 7-0 in the series with the Tritons and returns to the site of last year’s Big West Conference championship tournament on Saturday inside of Walter Pyramid, where it swept the Beach to win a fourth straight conference title.

That match will be televised on ESPNU.

RAINBOW WAHINE VOLLEYBALL

Hawaii (7-5, 1-1 Big West) at UC San Diego (7-6, 1-1)

>> When: Today, 3 p.m.

>> Where: LionTree Arena, La Jolla, Calif.

Hawaii at Long Beach State (8-4, 2-0)

>> When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

>> Where: Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, Calif.

>> TV: ESPNU (Saturday only)

>> Stream: ESPN+

>> Radio: KKEA, 1420-AM / 92.7-FM (Today); KHKA,

1500-AM (Saturday)