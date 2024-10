George Fleming, general manager of Coastline Landscape and Nursery, holds a dead coconut rhinoceros beetle at Coastline Landscape and Nursery on Feb. 10, 2023, in Kunia.

Invasive species are brutally damaging the islands. As a young person growing up on Oahu, I witness the wonders of these islands on a daily basis. I am deeply upset that Hawaii is constantly open to the threats of invasive species.

The coconut rhinoceros beetle was first found in Hawaii on Oahu in 2013 and has spread to Kauai, Maui and Hawaii island. This beetle digs its horn into palm trees, perforating the crown and possibly resulting in the death of the tree. CRB also competes with native species for limited resources. Invasive species including CRB can enter the islands through gardening mulch or some forms of compost.

It is necessary to be conscious of what you are introducing into the environment, where you are purchasing gardening material and what you are bringing in and out of the state.

Louisa Padwe

Diamond Head

