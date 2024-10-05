Hawaii island experts see increase in native birds being shot with air rifles
COURTESY PHOTO
Shannon Nakaya, left, a wildlife veterinarian, said she has noticed an increase in native birds being shot by air-powered pellet rifles. “I just know that I’ve been doing wildlife cases for almost 20 years, and we never used to see air rifle injuries,” she said. Nakaya is pictured with Raymond McGuire, center, a biologist for the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife, and Steve Snyder, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
AMERICAN BIRD CONSERVANCY
A Hawaiian hawk, or ‘io, is seen perched in a tree.