Letter: Consider politicians’ statements in context

I suppose as a longtime educator I should be wildly troubled by Tim Walz’s statement that he “has become friends with school shooters.” That is unless there is more context explaining this horrific statement. It sure would be terrible of me to repeat this line for years and years convincing the American populace that Tim Walz is pro-school shooters.

Those who have run with Donald Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” statement have done just this, including both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris recently.

Kris Schwengel

Hawaii Kai

