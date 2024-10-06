Letter: Elect candidates who tackle national debt

I believe most of the individuals who run for office or write our major political parties’ platforms are smart enough to know that the growing national debt is a serious threat to the future of our country. They also know that taking action to reduce deficit spending is a political kiss of death.

Addressing the debt means cutting benefits and increasing taxes, both of which would negatively affect the voting public. Politicians know that American voters will cast their ballots for the individual or party that promises what’s best for them as individuals, not what’s best for America. “If we don’t get elected, we can’t do good,” politicians rationalize, so they ignore the issue and the ever-growing debt can gets kicked down the road.

This problem isn’t the fault of either the politicians or the political parties. It’s our fault, those of us that vote. Shame on us.

William Leary

Kaneohe

