Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, October 6, 2024 77° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: End scalping for NBA tickets at UH-Manoa

Today

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Los Angeles Clipper James Harden talks with officials during Saturday’s game.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Los Angeles Clipper James Harden talks with officials during Saturday’s game.