Letter: End scalping for NBA tickets at UH-Manoa

I really enjoyed last year’s Clippers vs. Jazz exhibition game at the Stan Sheriff Center. It was easy for me to buy a ticket, even though I did not buy it as soon as tickets went on sale.

I was disappointed this year to learn that the tickets for the Clippers vs. Warriors game sold out to people who didn’t want to attend the game, but to people who were trying to sell them at much higher prices. Ticket prices were later reduced from the $400 high I saw, but still nowhere near their original price.

I hope that people do not reward these scalpers by paying inflated prices and setting a precedent. I also hope that both teams return next year for a rematch and that the University of Hawaii sets a policy that supports local attendance at reasonable prices.

Pam Lough

Kaneohe

