Letter: Vance-Walz debate surprisingly cordial

Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz greet before they square off during the CBS News vice presidential debate in New York City.

Not a fan of JD Vance, but I have to admit that he carried himself very professionally during the debate with Tim Walz. They stayed with the issues facing America and no mud-slinging, name calling, bullying or self-centered chatter.

It was interesting to see how Vance and Walz had agreed on several issues during the debate. Does Donald Trump feel intimidated by Vance’s professionalism and cordial character?

Rick LaMontagne

Hilo

