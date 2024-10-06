Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, October 6, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

For Japan’s Hawaii lovers, a changing relationship with the Aloha State

By Kevin Knodell

Today Updated 12:12 a.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii has been a popular destination for many in Japan who enjoy the culture and cuisine of the islands. Patrons picked up their orders at a Hawaiian food restaurant at a subway station in Tokyo in August.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaii has been a popular destination for many in Japan who enjoy the culture and cuisine of the islands. Patrons picked up their orders at a Hawaiian food restaurant at a subway station in Tokyo in August.

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ryoji and Motoko Soranaka are the owners of Ogo’s Cafe in Tokyo. When they opened their restaurant, Ryoji Soranaka said the goal was to make authentic Hawaii-style meals.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Ryoji and Motoko Soranaka are the owners of Ogo’s Cafe in Tokyo. When they opened their restaurant, Ryoji Soranaka said the goal was to make authentic Hawaii-style meals.

KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii has been a popular destination for many in Japan who enjoy the culture and cuisine of the islands. Patrons picked up their orders at a Hawaiian food restaurant at a subway station in Tokyo in August.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ryoji and Motoko Soranaka are the owners of Ogo’s Cafe in Tokyo. When they opened their restaurant, Ryoji Soranaka said the goal was to make authentic Hawaii-style meals.