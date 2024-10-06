No. 9 Chaminade sweeps Fresno Pacific

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The No. 9 Chaminade women’s volleyball team swept Fresno Pacific on Saturday in Fresno, Calif., wrapping up its first PacWest road trip of the season with a perfect 4-0 mark.

Mahala Kaapuni and Anna Stucchi each had 11 kills to lead the Silverswords (13-4, 6-0 PacWest), who defeated the Sunbirds for the 15th straight time, tying the longest active win streak against a single opponent. Letizia Cammillucci added eight kills, 10 digs, and four aces for the Silverswords. Mia Gilcrest led Fresno Pacific (8-5, 4-2 PacWest) with eight kills.

>> Kate Allan’s 17 kills and 16 digs were not enough as Hawaii Pacific (1-11, 1-5) fell to Academy of Art (4-10, 3-3) in five sets, 25-13, 25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 15-12. Kerrigan Habing led the Urban Knights with 15 kills.

>> Chase Koepke had nine kills, and Samara Cruz and Taylor Tullo had eight apiece, leading Hawaii Hilo (10-6, 5-1) to a 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 win over Jessup (5-7, 1-4). Eliana Sheridan led the Warriors with 10 kills.