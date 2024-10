Rainbow Warriors wide reciever Tylan Hines (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive lineman James Milovale (69) during the second quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.

The University of Hawaii is expected to learn if it will receive an invitation to move all its sports programs into the Mountain West.

Since 2012, UH has been a football-only member of the Mountain West, with most of its other teams in the Big West.

In the past three and a half weeks, five schools announced they will secede from the Mountain West to join the rebuilding Pac-12 in 2026. The addition of UTEP will bring the Mountain West’s enrollment to seven all-sports schools and Hawaii’s football team. While the Mountain West will meet the FBS requirement of eight football teams, it still is seeking an eighth all-sports school. That led MW commissioner Gloria Nevarez to open discussions about UH becoming that eighth all-sports member.

“They reached out to gauge our interest as they’re trying to shore up the league with all-sports members,” UH athletic director Craig Angelos said of discussions with the Mountain West. “They reached out to gauge because we’ve been part of the family for all those years. They know us, and they like our product. We have our shortcomings, but everyone seems to have shortcomings. We have a lot of strengths. Because we’ve been part of the family, they enjoy our association and know we’re a proven commodity.”

Angelos said talks have been exploratory, and remaining as a football affiliate was not contingent on whether the other UH sports join.

“I asked that question early on, and (Nevarez) said, ‘No, not at all,’” Angelos said. “She’s trying to shore up the league, make it stable, and have eight full members instead of seven plus one (affiliate).”

If the move were made, UH would have to pay the Big West a one-time exit fee of $750,000 and find homes for men’s volleyball and swimming, and women’s water polo and beach volleyball. The Mountain West does not sponsor those sports. If those four programs wish to remain in the Big West, the affiliation fee is $25,000 annually per sport.

A move would have other impacts. In men’s basketball, six Mountain West teams qualified for the 2024 NCAA basketball tournament. Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State are heading to the Pac-12, but New Mexico, Nevada and UNLV are staying with the Mountain West. Cal State Fullerton was the lone Big West team asked to the Big Dance.

UH baseball also would have to adjust if it moved from all-California opponents in the Big West to playing in altitude against New Mexico, Air Force, Nevada and UNLV. “The ball is going to fly,” Angelos said.

“These are some of the things you’re talking about — how it affects each sport, how it affects your television contract, and how the financial situation is,” Angelos said. But an all-in move would provide stability.

The presidents of the Mountain West schools compose the league’s Board of Directors, which will determine whether to extend an all-sports invitation to UH. The leaders of the departing five schools are expected to be recused from voting. David Lassner, who is retiring as UH president at the end of this year, will consult with the Board of Regents before making any decision on the matter.