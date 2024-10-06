Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps Long Beach State at the Pyramid

In the span of 24 hours, the Hawaii women’s volleyball team went from down two sets to none at UC San Diego to playing its best match of the season.

The Rainbow Wahine, who came back to beat the Tritons in five sets, swept Long Beach State 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 on Saturday night to complete an important road trip early in the season at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.

In a rematch of last season’s Big West Conference Tournament championship held inside the same arena, Hawaii (9-5, 3-1) played its best match of the season, winning in three sets for just the second time.

Unlike its sweep of Cal State Fullerton a week earlier, this one came against one of the top teams in the conference. LBSU (9-5, 3-1) was the last undefeated team in conference play before getting blown out in its own gym.

Junior outside hitter Caylen Alexander hit a season-high .452 with a match-high 18 kills and 10 digs for her 19th career double-double. The Rainbow Wahine hit .265 for the match while holding the Beach to an .062 clip. UH outdug Long Beach State 50-29 and had five service errors to zero for the Beach.

“I just think a win in the Pyramid has a different feeling than regular wins,” said fifth-year senior setter Kate Lang, who had a match-high 36 assists and 15 digs for her 43rd career double-double. “Going into this, we were just talking about what our why is going into the game. I know Tayli (Ikenaga) and I’s why tonight was wanting to win our last time in the Pyramid.”

Ikenaga, one of two seniors on the team with Lang, had nine digs and six assists in her final match at Walter Pyramid, where Hawaii swept LBSU last year in the final of the conference tournament to clinch a fourth-straight BWC title and berth in the NCAA Tournament.

This year’s BWC tournament will be held at UC Irvine.

Lang, who moved into fifth on the UH career assists list with 3,822, passing Mita Uiato, stopped short of saying it was Hawaii’s best match of the season, but admitted it was pretty good.

“I don’t know if I would say it’s our best match, but I feel like there is still a lot of growth you would want to have,” Lang said. “I think this was a good win this season, but I have a short memory. I think we have played well in other games as well. Tonight we just did a really great job of taking care of business.”

Hawaii held Long Beach State senior outside hitter Natalie Glenn, the reigning Big West Offensive Player of the Week, to five kills and a .000 hitting percentage.

The Beach finished with 24 kills total, while Hawaii had 44.

Jacyn Bamis, who was not in the starting lineup the previous two matches but was on the floor when Saturday’s match opened, added nine kills and four blocks and hit .375, and Tali Hakas had eight kills, nine digs and four blocks.

Freshman Miliana Sylvester had five kills in nine swings and sophomore Stella Adeyemi had four kills.

UH hit better than .300 in each of the last two sets.

Alexander, who missed the Fullerton match after she was substituted out in the fourth set of UH’s five-set loss to UC Irvine to start conference play, started for the first time since and had her two best hitting matches of the season percentage-wise this season.

UH is tied with five other teams with one loss to start conference play heading into home matches this week against UC Davis and UC Riverside.

“I think that tonight was just kind of another step in the direction of finding our identity as a team,” Lang said. “I think slowly, but surely, we’re finding that identity and tonight was a good win based on that. Just another step forward. I think it could be a pivotal step, but we do have to keep taking care of business on our side of the court.”