Hot Waters hits walk-off winner for Golden State in Hawaii

Golden State’s Stephen Curry, left, tried to chase down L.A. Clippers guard James Harden in Saturday’s NBA exhibition at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Fans watching the Clippers vs. Warriors NBA exhibition tried to draw attention as t-shirts were rifled into the crowd.

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry couldn’t provide fans what they wanted to see — a dazzling display of 3-point shooting — but the crowd got to see teammate Lindy Waters III pick up the slack and nail a game-winning buzzer-beater.

Waters III hit a 3-pointer from the right wing as time expired as Golden State beat the Los Angeles Clippers 91-90 before a sold-out crowd of 10,300 in the NBA preseason opener for both teams Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

“What a great way to finish a great week. A really good four days of practice and a wonderful time in Hawaii with our families,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “To finish with a win like that at the buzzer with Lindy knocking down that shot, it’s beautiful.”

The Clippers took a 90-88 lead when Jordan Miller made one of two free throws with 11.1 seconds remaining.

The Warriors’ Reece Beekman missed a short jumper and the ball went out of bounds off a Clippers player with 1.1 seconds left.

Waters received Beekman’s inbounds pass from the right sideline and buried the game-winner as time expired to send the pro-Warriors crowd home happy.

“Coach drew up a play some seconds before that. It was tough to get the ball in. I had already hit a couple and I just let it fly,” Waters said.

Golden State held a 56-47 rebounding advantage, with Los Angeles coach Tyronn Lue lamenting the one his team couldn’t get with the clock ticking down.

“If we get the rebound, the game’s over,” he said. “They get a chance to make an extra shot and they make a big-time 3.”

Curry, the NBA career leader with 3,747 made 3-pointers, finished 0-for-4 from 3-point range and with nine points.

“Steph, he cares so much about the fans,” Kerr said. “He’s always conscious of putting on a show for people. He always wants to give the fans their money’s worth. It’s the first game of preseason and both teams really struggled from 3. That’s usually how it works until guys get their legs underneath them.”

Curry, a 10-time All-Star and two-time MVP, was not made available for media interviews after the game.

He scored on a pair of layups and 5-for-5 shooting from the free-throw line in 14 minutes.

Draymond Green, a four-time All-Star, left after picking up his third foul midway through the second quarter and finished with two points and two steals.

Both members of Golden State’s run of four NBA titles from 2014-15 to 2021-22 didn’t play in the second half.

Curry and Green returned to the Warriors’ bench with about 8:30 remaining in the game.

Waters, who entered the game for the first time midway through the third quarter, stole the show by finishing 5-for-7 from 3-point range for his 15 points in 15 minutes. He hit four shots in the fourth quarter.

“He’s a really good shooter, but he’s more than just a shooter,” Kerr said. “He’s got good size, he’s not just a spot-up guy. As you saw on that last one, he came off of a pin down. He’s a good shooter off movement and he also understands the game well.”

Golden State’s De’Anthony Melton, who finished with eight points, had a feeling Waters was going to have a good game.

“I knew from the jump that Lindy was going to hit the big shots tonight,” Melton said. “I told him at least four 3s. Lindy came out there shooting and I’m proud of him.”

Waters played last season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Melton was with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Waters enjoyed playing in front of a packed SSC.

“The fans were amazing,” he said. “There’s not much going on in terms of professional teams coming into town. They bought great energy. It was fun playing in front of them.”

The Clippers’ James Harden, a 10-time All-Star and three-time scoring champion, finished with 13 points and eight assists, all in the first half. Harden averaged 16.6 points per game last season, the lowest since his second year in the league in 2010-11.

“I thought he looked good. Had a couple of turnovers just kind of reading the game, getting used to new players on the floor,” Lue said.

Golden State and Los Angeles each had 20 turnovers. The Warriors were 33-for-98 from the field, including 11-for-48 from 3-point range, while the Clippers finished 30-for-78 and 8-for-35.

“Offensively, we’re going to get better, kind of slow down,” Lue said. “We were too fast, too sped up. But we’ve got to rebound the basketball. That’s got to be our mindset.”

Los Angeles took a 9-3 lead with 9:42 left in the opening quarter before Golden State went on a 7-0 run to take a one-point lead with 7:37 remaining.

The crowd came to life when Curry fired up his first 3-pointer from the right wing midway through the first quarter and again on his second attempt, a miss from the top of the key about 30 seconds later.

Curry missed consecutive 3-pointers five seconds apart early in the second quarter for the Warriors, who missed their first seven 3-point attempts.

The Clippers went up 24-17 on Harden’s three free throws with 3:38 left and his four-point play at the 3:18 mark.

Golden State outscored Los Angeles 30-23 in the second quarter to take a 53-49 lead into the break.

The Warriors shot 5-for-25 from 3-point range and committed nine turnovers before halftime, while the Clippers were 2-for-13 and with 14 turnovers.

“I liked the pace. I liked the 3s,” Kerr said. “The first half, we got a lot of open looks from our pace and activity defensively, getting deflections and forcing turnovers. I see the identity of this team forming.”

Golden State took a 64-55 lead with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Pat Spencer, who had just entered the game for the first time a few seconds earlier.

Both coaches went deep down the bench during a closely contested fourth quarter. The fans lost interest to some extent until the final minutes.

The Warriors started Curry and Melton at guard, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis at forward and Green at center. Kuminga and Jackson-Davis started the second half.

“We didn’t have really good rhythm coming out,” Kerr said. “It was a slow start. It’s still good to get those five guys on the floor and see what that would look like.”

The Clippers started Harden and Kris Dunn in the backcourt, Derrick Jones Jr. and Norman Powell at forward and Ivica Zubac at center. Only Dunn started the second half.

Moses Moody scored 12 points for Golden State, while Los Angeles got 14 from Zubac and 13 from Powell.

“I’m just trying to be as efficient as possible and take what the defense gives me, letting the game come to me, not forcing anything and playing within myself,” said Powell, who shot 5-for-7 in 15 minutes.

A majority of game jerseys in the crowd were of Curry’s No. 30, with a few wearing Kawhi Leonard’s No. 2. Leonard didn’t play for the Clippers.

Curry led the Warriors out of the locker room to a huge ovation with 15 minutes left on the pregame clock.

When he went to either baseline to fire up 3-pointers, fans in the first few rows took out their cell phones and shot pictures or videos.

Golden State, which held its training camp in Laie, was a frequent visitor to the islands in the 2000s, with its last appearance in 2007.

Los Angeles, which held its camp at the SSC, held its fifth training camp in Hawaii since 2017.

Los Angeles will play four more preseasons game on the mainland, while Golden State will play five.

The NBA regular season starts Oct. 23.

When asked if the Clippers would like to hold training camp in Hawaii more often, Lue said: “Yes, sir.”