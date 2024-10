Scoreboard – October 6, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

SOCCER

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

PacWest: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, men at 12:30 p.m.; women at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium.

PacWest: Dominican vs. Hawaii Hilo, men at 12:30 p.m.; women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

MONDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

PacWest: William Jessup vs. Chaminade, men at 10 a.m.; women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Kalani at Kaimuki; Moanalua at Castle; Kahuku at McKinley; Roosevelt at Farrington; Kailua at Kalaheo. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Anuenue at Kaiser (White only at 5 p.m.).

VOLLEYBALL

ILH GIRLS

Friday

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-17, 25-21, 25-18

Punahou def. Kamehameha 25-17, 25-23, 16-25, 24-26, 15-13

Maryknoll def. ‘Iolani II 25-19, 25-21, 25- 20

Damien def. Punahou II 25-21, 23-25, 25- 22, 25-23

Hawaii Baptist def. University 25-19, 25- 16, 25-15

KAYAKING

ILH

DISTANCE REGATTA #3

Saturday

At Ala Wai Canal

Boys Varsity 2K Race

1, Spencer Allen, Mid-Pacific, 8:09.68. 2, Cole Schwake, Mid-Pacific, 8:23.53. 3, Oliver Miller, Le Jardin, 8:45.22. 4, Wyatt Ebert, Mid-Pacific, 8:48.95. 5, Kaiehu Kawainui, Kamehameha, 8:54.37. 6, Jackson Monahan, Punahou, 8:55.43. 7, Haskel McKee-Seegal, Punahou, 9:06.69. 8, Kawika Spalding, Kamehameha, 9:11.69. 9, Raza Takaki, Mid-Pacific, 9:16.60. 10, Maxwell Nieman, Punahou, 9:20.68.

Girls Varsity 2K Race

1, Hazel Campbell, Punahou, 9:59.27. 2, Luukia Spencer-Da Silva, Kamehameha, 10:04.68. 3, Kaialea Tanner, Kamehameha, 10:07.32. 4, Mayasol Camp, Iolani, 10:16.89. 5, Hilina’i Gersaba, Kamehameha, 10:32.74. 6, Lynne Kato, Mid-Pacific, 10:34.33. 7, Lucia Cruise, Punahou, 10:35.72. 8, Kaha’i Brown, Punahou, 10:44.94. 9, Emalia Austin, Punahou, 10:57.46. 10, Heikura Leong, Punahou, 11:02.52.