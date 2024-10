Cheryle O'Brien of Kailua took a trip to Akureyri, Iceland, where she spotted a reminder of home: the Ohana Store. Photo by Brian O'Brien.

Taylor Yi of Honolulu enjoyed the sights of London, which included the colorful storefront of a Kua ‘Aina restaurant. Photo by Ella Edwards.

While in Pismo Beach, Calif., Mililani resident Bungie Chinen took in a dose of aloha at Aloha Lash Girl. Photo by Christine Chinen.

