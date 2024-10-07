Letter: Carbon credit scheme unlikely to move needle

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The project of applying carbon taxes to airline travel and paying families a carbon tax dividend assumes that families will spend the money in a low- or no-carbon way.

Money underlies all carbon reduction schemes. Carbon exchanges would trade carbon credits for money. The climate has alternated between ice ages and warming for billions of years. It is unlikely that man can stabilize the climate through carbon taxes alone.

Jeff McCammack

Wailuku, Maui

