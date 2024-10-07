Letter: Caustic political tactics sink bipartisan success

We all know that the personality of a politician can affect the policies they favor. But most people don’t vote for a candidate or a policy; they vote against them. This sets up two bad dynamics that create a boomerang effect.

If one political party fields a candidate with a bad personality, people in the opposition party can float bad policy and still win. Also, if one political party pushes a very unpopular policy, people in the opposition party can float bad policy and still win. Why? Because bad policy is better than worse policy. The worse the political parties get, the worse they allow each other to become.

To me, if there are policies currently within the range of bipartisan acceptability, just leave them be. That would be a start back up the shining hill.

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

